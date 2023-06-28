Mexico Poll Sees AMLO’s Main Succession Candidates Tied

(Bloomberg) -- The two frontrunners to represent the party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2024 general elections are in a statistical tie, according to a local poll.

Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard are within one percentage point of difference when it comes to the question of who should be Morena’s candidate, according to a poll by the Grupo de Economistas y Asociados (GEA) and Investigaciones Sociales Aplicadas (ISA).

Ruling party Morena is holding a three-month internal race to pick a successor for the charismatic president, in a pivot from a historical process in which a sitting president would handpick his party’s candidate. The Morena race will include a series of polls to determine who voters would prefer.

Sheinbaum has 39% of intention and Ebrard has 38% in an in-person poll of 1,070 people held between June 12 and 22, with a margin of error at plus or minus 3%.

The poll also showed approval for AMLO, as the president is known, stable at 57%. His party Morena had 48% of voter intention, far ahead of other parties PAN with 20%, PRI with 18%, PRD with 7% and MC with 1%.

Other key points from the poll:

Among contenders for the opposition nomination, Enrique de la Madrid and Santiago Creel were tied with 26%, with Xochitl Galvez following with 17%

When asked whether it was best for Morena to hold another six-year term, only 50% of voters said yes compared to 48% of voters calling for a different party and 2% undecided

55% of those surveyed say security is the country’s main problem, followed by the economy at 25%

7 out of 10 participants consider that criminal organizations grew and became more violent; 53% call for a change in strategy

68% of participants believe the Supreme Court adequately performs its task

