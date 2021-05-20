U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

Mexico Shower Glass Door Market Revenue Worth $483.1 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy beaches, medieval architecture, rich, Spanish-inspired culture, and spicy food attract thousands of holidaymakers to Mexico every year. As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), tourism is an important part of the country's economy, contributing 8.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP). This is to be a key factor in the growth of the Mexican shower glass door market to $483.1 million by 2030 from $255.7 million in 2020, at a 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

Key Findings of Mexico Shower Glass Door Market

  • Tempered most-popular glass type among end users

  • Demand for single-door variants to increase fastest

  • Shower glass doors of 3/8" thickness witness highest demand

  • Mexicans engaging in do-it-yourself shower glass door installation

  • High prices restricting product adoption among people with lower income

  • Residential sector displaying faster-growing product demand

This is because the growing tourism industry is driving the construction of hotels and resorts, where shower glass doors have become quite important in recent years. With tourists, both local and those from overseas, looking for a touch of luxury in their accommodation, hotels and resorts are rapidly integrating shower glass doors in bathrooms. Thus, it is the expanding commercial construction industry that is boosting the Mexican shower glass door market revenue.

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mexico-shower-glass-door-market/report-sample

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade and production of shower glass doors in Mexico have been severely hampered. In addition, lockdowns and social distancing measures have forced people to stay indoors, which has further dented the buying and selling of such products. The negative effect of the pandemic on the Mexican shower glass door market is also on account of the financial burden that has forced citizens to only spend on essential items.

The frameless bifurcation will witness the higher CAGR in the Mexican shower glass door market in the coming years, based on product type. Frameless doors make the bathroom more aesthetically appealing, and they are easier and cheaper to maintain than framed variants.

In the past, the Mexican shower glass door market was dominated by the indirect sales bifurcation, under segmentation by sales channel. Compared to direct channels, indirect sales channels are easier to access for customers. Moreover, there are few companies that offer these products directly, which impels customers to look at indirect channels.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Mexico Shower Glass Door Market Research Report: By Product Type (Frameless, Framed), Sales Channel (Indirect Sales, Direct Sales), Glass Type (Tempered, Laminated), Door Type (Bifold, Sliding, Single), Thickness (1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 1/2"), End User (Residential, Commercial) – Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mexico-shower-glass-door-market

The commercial bifurcation, on the basis of end user, is expected to keep holding the larger share in the Mexican shower glass door market throughout this decade. Owing to the increasing footfall of tourists in Mexico, a large number of hotels and resorts are being constructed, which is propelling the demand for shower glass doors in the commercial sector.

The largest players in the Mexican shower glass door market are Megaluminio Servicios Sociedad Anónima de C.V., American Standard Brands, Vitralum Glass Solutions Inc., VIGO Industries LLC, Soliglass S.A. de C.V., Luxury Glass Door, Kinetic S.A. de C.V., Foshan Korra Bath Ware Co. Ltd., Luma ´k S.A. de C.V., and Contractors Wardrobe Inc.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=mexico-shower-glass-door-market

Browse Others Reports

North America Shower Glass Door Market Report

U.S. Shower Glass Door Market Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Contact: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexico-shower-glass-door-market-revenue-worth-483-1-million-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301295700.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

