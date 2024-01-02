Mexico Taps Global Debt Markets, Kicking Off Latin America’s 2024 Bond Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is kicking off 2024 emerging-market sovereign bond sales with a deal that is on track to be the largest on record for the Latin American country.

The nation is seeking to raise $7.5 billion with the sale of benchmark global dollar notes due in five, 12 and 30 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The sale is set to price Tuesday, the first trading day of the year.

While sentiment across global markets was negative, orders for the deal had reached $20 billion, the people said. The bonds may yield around 115, 215 and 235 basis points over Treasuries, respectively, one of the people said, as pricing tightened from initial guidance.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is ramping up spending in his final year in office, racking up the nation’s largest fiscal deficit since 1988 as he increases cash aid programs and seeks to finish landmark projects ahead of June elections. It’s a shift from his usual fiscal austerity, which had been a ballast to the peso currency in recent years as Mexico’s stability stood out across emerging markets.

AMLO budgeted support for state-run oil driller Petroleos Mexicanos for the first time this year after providing repeated cash injections and tax breaks. Lawmakers, meanwhile, more than tripled the $18 billion ceiling for external debt in the 2024 budget compared to the 2023 limit amid spending for projects including an ocean-connecting rail link and a new gasoline refinery.

As a result, Mexico is expected to see the largest increase in net debt issuance among its regional peers this year, Nathalie Marshik, a managing director for fixed income at BNP Paribas in New York, wrote in a note last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials also touted a 25% increase this year in the cash aid program for the elderly to 6,000 pesos every two months, as part of a program introduced by AMLO that has doubled payouts since 2021.

The announcement helped make the country’s bonds some of the worst performers across emerging markets on the day, with notes due in 2053 sliding 2 cents on the dollar.

Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Santander are running the transaction.

Aside from Mexico, who traditionally taps markets early in the year, Slovenia announced earlier Tuesday it had hired banks for a sale of a 10 year bond, which is expected to be launched in the near future.

