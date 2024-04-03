Mexico’s Televisa to Buy Remaining Sky Stake From AT&T

(Bloomberg) -- Grupo Televisa SAB will buy AT&T Inc.’s stake in paid TV business Sky Mexico.

After the deal, Televisa will own 100% of Sky, the company said in a statement. Televisa didn’t provide an amount for the transaction but said it would be payable in 2027 and 2028.

Televisa’s latest quarterly results were hindered by falling profitability at Sky, which is expected to continue. Revenue at Sky fell 15% in the fourth quarter from the previous year. The unit had some 160,000 disconnections over the quarter, the company said.

Sky’s current CEO Luis Malvido will leave his post as of April 15, according to the statement. Francisco Valim will replace him while also retaining his current post as CEO of Televisa’s cable unit, izzi.

The merger is subject to regulatory approval, the company added.

