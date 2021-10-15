U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,318.70
    +3,777.45 (+6.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Mexico's Femsa taps successor to CEO Padilla

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA, the world's biggest Coke bottler, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Friday that it has chosen a successor for Chief Executive Edurardo Padilla, who will retire in January.

Daniel Rodriguez, who currently leads the Femsa Comercio division including the vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores, is slated to take the helm after joining the company in 2015.

Femsa said in a statement that Rodriguez will focus on "growth and innovation along with sustainability, inclusion, and diversity."

Padilla, who will step down on Jan. 1, had worked for close to 25 years at Femsa, including as its chief executive since 2018.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

