Mexico's Finance Minister to Headline LatinFinance Summit In New York Thursday

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico's economic recovery will take center stage at LatinFinance's Latin America Capital Markets Summit in New York Thursday (March 10), where the country's finance minister is set to deliver a keynote address and take questions from investors on the administration's reform agenda amid mounting domestic and global challenges.

(PRNewsfoto/LatinFinance)
(PRNewsfoto/LatinFinance)

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez De la O will open the discussions, which will take place at Gotham Hall in New York and will be available via livestream to a wider audience.

Other speakers include the executive finance director of Brazilian state energy company Petrobras, Ricardo Besada, who will discuss Brazil's energy sector at a time of sharply rising prices.

Sovereign debt officials from Mexico, Panama and Peru will join in a discussion with financiers on the challenges facing public credit management at a time of rising inflation, tightening monetary conditions and limited fiscal space.

The summit will also feature panel on long-term investment in Latin America, with World Bank private sector arm IFC, private equity firm KKR and Korean Export Import Bank reflecting on the investment thesis for the region still emerging from the shadow of the pandemic.

Livestream registration is free here. https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316468670429/WN_pkn0_NguToeoWY5DZDTw5A

About LatinFinance

Launched in 1988 and published from New York and Miami, LatinFinance has a network of correspondents across Latin America and the Caribbean, exploring the issues impacting finance and investment across the region daily online, and through its flagship magazine. LatinFinance also serves the capital markets of the region through its daily subscription service, the Daily Brief, which provides proprietary news and data on the region's capital markets.

Its readers include heads of state, finance ministers and heads of public credit, central bankers, regulators, heads of investment banks, CEOs and CFOs, leading portfolio managers, private equity and hedge fund investors, traders, analysts and lawyers. Within Latin America and the Caribbean, LatinFinance magazine is circulated to sovereign, corporate and financial issuers, as well as to local institutional investors. In North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the magazine is distributed primarily to investors including sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and private equity funds.

LatinFinance also runs a high-level series of networking events designed to bring companies and governments from Latin America and the Caribbean together with international investors both at forums across the Americas and also at capital introduction events in Europe, Asia and the Middle East

Media contact: Richard Iurilli, richard.iurilli@latinfinance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mexicos-finance-minister-to-headline-latinfinance-summit-in-new-york-thursday-301499771.html

SOURCE LatinFinance

