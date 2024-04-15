New Mexico's in-person tax preparers say customers are still filing in

Apr. 14—People stream into Pete Doniger's business after being "stumped" by online services such as TurboTax.

"I have a lot of people who told me they tried and they got lost and then they came in," said Doniger, owner of Tax Help Santa Fe.

Although filing taxes via online services has exploded in popularity and is by far the most-used method of getting returns to Uncle Sam, there's still a market for face-to-face interactions with experienced tax preparers. That reality has led to another busy season for people like Doniger, who say the personal touch still matters.

Doniger, whose business is located at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe during the filing season, said Tax Help Santa Fe saw more than 100 people Thursday alone, just a few days before Monday's filing deadline.

By the time Monday's rush is complete, he expects to have helped roughly 6,500 customers this year.

Sure, older people with fewer computer skills than their younger counterparts are likely clients. But that's not all Doniger's business deals with. It also helps younger people and even employees at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

"We have been in what I call 'steady state,' between 6,000 and 7,000, for the last four years, except for COVID," Doniger said, adding the demand is there to add even more clients if his business had more preparers. "There's a value in what we do."

Charlie Moore, a spokesman for the state Taxation and Revenue Department, said for the 2022 tax year, nearly 967,000 New Mexicans filed electronically, compared with 75,731 by paper. By Friday morning, roughly 722,000 filed their taxes electronically for the 2023 tax year; 22,268 preferred paper. Nationwide, the Internal Revenue Service said individual tax returns in fiscal year 2022 stood at 160.6 million, of which 150.6 million were filed electronically.

But the disparity in numbers could be misleading. Moore noted even while it's true many more people file their taxes electronically, it doesn't necessarily mean online tools like TurboTax are squeezing traditional preparers out of the market.

"Typically, if someone were to go to a tax preparer in person, their return likely would still be filed electronically," Moore said, adding the dwindling number of paper filings "account for the vast majority of problem returns."

Jeanette Contreras, president and CEO of the New Mexico Society of CPAs, said there has been concern among certified public accountants about the increasing prominence of at-home, online tax filing services and artificial intelligence eating into business.

But she said that has only been a concern, not reality. When taxes become more complicated, people tend to visit their CPAs or preparers in person.

"They're busier than ever," said Contreras, whose organization represents about 1,000 CPAs and hundreds of students in accounting and finance in the state. "I could see how people would think it was going to be a concern, but honestly, we haven't seen a decrease."

Gene Varela, the state coordinator for the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program in New Mexico, said the number of people who use its services is still at an elevated level.

The foundation works out of Santa Fe Community College, where it offers free tax filing services by appointment. He said this year the foundation will do close to 3,000 returns, "and that's considering we couldn't reach everybody."

He said some people's inability to afford online services like TurboTax and a lack of technological skills to do it at home brings them to the college for help.

"There are a lot of people who can't afford to pay somebody, who don't have the ability and capacity or the technology skills, nor the extra skills, to do tax returns," Varela said. "And many people don't even want to tackle it."

Like Doniger, he said he runs into people who may have checked the wrong box on an online service, ultimately leading to problems with the IRS.

"I did one yesterday. The individual had run it online and he brought it with him, and he said, 'I just want you to do the state return,' " Varela said. "To do a state return, we have to do the whole thing. ... He had projected like a $2,000 refund, and he was only entitled to about a $300 refund. So he had made some errors in his return."

He said examples like those have kept the demand for in-person filing services high.

"We're busy constantly throughout the season," he said. "We don't do a whole lot of publicity because we couldn't handle a huge increase."

Doniger said businesses like his tend to offer cheaper prices than their online counterparts and national brick-and-mortar businesses, adding the process becomes simpler when you have an in-person expert to help clients through the process.

The pricing structure of Tax Help Santa Fe, Doniger said, is based on a client's income, ranging from people who make less than $1,000 a year to more than $100,000.

"My computer has a timer, and the average last year was 19 minutes," he said. "Nineteen minutes is not worth $300 bucks. It might be worth $100 bucks. It might be worth $80, but it's not reasonable to make $200, $300 or $400 an hour. It's just not kosher."