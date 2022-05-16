U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Update on Mexus' Santa Elena Project

·2 min read
  • MXSG

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) updated its shareholders on the ongoing negotiations at its Santa Elena gold project. The company continues to negotiate for a favorable deal with multiple companies vying for the right to team with Mexus. There are currently two companies doing due diligence on 2 of the 3 properties Mexus has rights to in Sonora State, Mexico. The Santa Elena property is a high grade gold project showing excellent values in both the vein structures and shear zones.

Mexus is looking forward to finalizing an equitable deal for all parties and will continue to look for the best opportunities on all three of its properties.

About Mexus Gold US
Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.
For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960. Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement
Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Mexus Gold US



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701467/Update-on-Mexus-Santa-Elena-Project

