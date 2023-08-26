Meyer Burger Technology AG (VTX:MBTN) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Meyer Burger Technology AG (VTX:MBTN), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Meyer Burger Technology's ten analysts is for revenues of CHF289m in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 54% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 33% to CHF0.017 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CHF333m and CHF0.015 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

View our latest analysis for Meyer Burger Technology

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CHF0.69, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Meyer Burger Technology's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Meyer Burger Technology is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 138% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 35% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10% annually. So it looks like Meyer Burger Technology is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Meyer Burger Technology.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Meyer Burger Technology analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.