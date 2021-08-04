Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers Proudly Supports SEVEN, a Documentary Play

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier California family law firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers (MOLM) today announced its support of SEVEN, a documentary play produced as a fundraiser for multiple charities including CASA of Los Angeles, the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, Vital Voices Global Partnership, Mukhtar Mai Women's Organization, Inez McCormack Fund, No One Left Behind, UN Women, and Foundation of the Association of Legal Administrators. All the performers, including MOLM Administrator Salli Wright and the director/producer, Luci Hamilton, are members or business partners of the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators.

SEVEN was conceived by Carol Mack and written by seven award-winning playwrights: Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol K. Mack, Ruth Margraff, Anna Deavere Smith, and Susan Yankowitz. A riveting piece of documentary theatre; SEVEN tells the true stories of seven women who bravely fought for the well-being of women, families, and children around the globe: in Russia, protecting women from domestic violence; in Cambodia, rescuing girls from human trafficking; in Guatemala, giving voice to the poor; in Afghanistan, empowering rural women; in Nigeria and Pakistan, fighting for women's education and rights; and in Northern Ireland, promoting peace and equality.

For more information, visit https://seventheplay.com/.

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP is the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California. The firm's attorneys specialize in all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and contested custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation. For more information, visit https://www.molmfamlaw.com/

