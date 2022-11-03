Mezcal Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mezcal Market share is expected to increase by USD 428.18 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 13.18% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Mezcal Market is estimated at 12.85% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-Moderate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mezcal Market 2023-2027

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Mezcal Market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Mezcal Market Segment

The market is segmented by Product Outlook (Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Anejo) and Distribution channel (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium enterprises).

By Product - The mezcal joven segment shows a gradual increase in the demands for the mezcal market and other factors during 2023-2027.

Mezcal that has been aged for just two months and is crisp, clear, and fresh is referred to as mezcal Joven. Avocado (flavored or infused) mezcal is a type of Joven mezcal that has added components including lavender, agave worm, and natural coloring and flavoring agents. Due to their distinctive, lighter, and crisper flavor when compared to other aged mezcal kinds, Mezcal Joven goods are in high demand among consumers worldwide.

In contrast to other alcoholic drinks like whiskey, mezcal is said to taste the finest when it is not matured. The popularity of mezcal Joven as a standalone drink and as a cocktail beverage is fast increasing around the world, owing mostly to increased on-premises sales.

High Consumption of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Opioid Products is Notably Driving the Mezcal Market Growth

A significant element fueling the expansion of the global mezcal market is the increased demand for high-end alcoholic beverages. The increased demand for premium alcoholic beverage products is one of the key factors anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period. In recent years, the demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages has increased, particularly among Millennial customers in nations like the US and the UK.

The popularity and premiumization of mezcal spirits are rising due to the strong spending power of consumers in developed countries like North America and Western Europe and the growing emphasis by vendors on the release of very different premium mezcal products.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Mezcal Market Industry

The market is segmented by Geography North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia (China, India, Japan, and South Korea), South America (Chile, Brazil) and Rest of World (ROW).

North America is projected to grow at a percentage of 64% by 2022. Significant production-related obstacles and the effects of strict regulations are anticipated to affect the mezcal industry in North America. Vendors are coming under constantly increasing pressure due to the increased demand for mezcal on a global scale in terms of where to get agave plants and wood, which is utilized as a fuel in the distilling process.

The costs associated with certification and compliance have also dramatically grown for mezcal producers due to the implementation of NOM 70 laws in Mexico, which control the manufacture and export of mezcal in the nation. It is anticipated that these laws would continue to limit the participation of small suppliers and change the competitive environment of the mezcal market in North America.

Mezcal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.18% Market growth 2023-2027 $428.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 64% Key consumer countries Mexico, US, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BACK BAR PROJECT, BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC, Becle SAB de CV, Craft Distillers, Davide Campari Milano NV, Destileria Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, DONA VEGA LLC, Dos Hombres Inc., El Silencio Holdings LLC, Ilegal Mezcal, Kimo Sabe Mezcal, Lagrimas de Dolores SPR de RL, Las Joyas del Agave SA de CV, Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard SA, Rey Campero, and Scorpion Mezcal Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Mezcal anejo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BACK BAR PROJECT

11.4 BANHEZ SPIRITS COMPANY LLC

11.5 Becle SAB de CV

11.6 Craft Distillers

11.7 Davide Campari Milano NV

11.8 Destileria Tlacolula

11.9 Diageo Plc

11.10 DONA VEGA LLC

11.11 Dos Hombres Inc.

11.12 El Silencio Holdings LLC

11.13 Ilegal Mezcal

11.14 Kimo Sabe Mezcal

11.15 Mezcal de Amor SAPI de CV

11.16 Pernod Ricard SA

11.17 Scorpion Mezcal

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

