Mezcal Market Witnesses Emergence of Craft Distillers and Ilegal Mezcal as the Dominant Players | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mezcal market is poised to grow by USD 979.02 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Craft Distillers (US), Ilegal Mezcal (Guatemala), Mezcal Amores (Mexico), Pernod Ricard SA (France), and Scorpion Mezcal (Mexico) will retain their dominant position in mezcal market vendor landscape during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mezcal Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Request a free sample report

Rising demand for premium spirit products, increasing investment by international players, and surging exports of mezcal are some of the prominent factors anticipated to boost the mezcal market growth positively during the forecast period. In addition, the growing emphasis on sustainable production practices and the rising prominence of social media and celebrity influencers are some of the key trends expected to lead the market to flourish during the forecast period. However, increasing competition from substitutes and growing production and supply constraints might hinder the progress of the mezcal market.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Mezcal Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geographic Landscape

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40568

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mezcal market report covers the following areas:

  • Mezcal Market size

  • Mezcal Market trends

  • Mezcal Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising prominence of social media and celebrity influencers as one of the prime reasons driving the mezcal market growth during the next few years.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BECLE SAB DE CV, Destilería Tlacolula, Diageo Plc, El Silencio Holdings Inc., and William Grant & Sons Ltd. are some of the other major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mezcal market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mezcal Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mezcal market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mezcal market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mezcal market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mezcal market vendors

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Brewers

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Mezcal joven

  • Mezcal reposado

  • Mezcal añejo

Mezcal joven was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Mezcal joven - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 20: Mezcal joven - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Mezcal reposado - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 23: Mezcal reposado - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Mezcal añejo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Mezcal añejo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Mezcal añejo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 26: Mezcal añejo - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

APAC was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 effect

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand for premium spirit products

8.1.2 Increasing investment by international players

8.1.3 Increase in mezcal exports

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing production and supply constraints

8.2.2 Competition from substitutes

8.2.3 Negative impact of NOM regulations in Mexico

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising prominence of social media and celebrity influencers

8.3.2 Popularity of handcrafted, artisanal Mezcal

8.3.3 Growing emphasis on sustainable production practices

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BECLE SAB DE CV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Craft Distillers

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Destilería Tlacolula

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Diageo Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 El Silencio Holdings Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Ilegal Mezcal

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Mezcal Amores

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Pernod Ricard SA

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Scorpion Mezcal

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mezcal-market-witnesses-emergence-of-craft-distillers-and-ilegal-mezcal-as-the-dominant-players--technavio-301353064.html

SOURCE Technavio

