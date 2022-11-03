U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,717.84
    -41.85 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,911.32
    -236.44 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,406.89
    -117.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.31
    -1.69 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.30
    -29.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.69 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2120
    +0.1530 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0227 (-1.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1670
    +0.4650 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,162.88
    -224.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.27
    -6.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.68
    -40.46 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Mezmo Wins 2022 Reworked IMPACT Award for Employee Journey Innovation

Mezmo
·3 min read
Mezmo
Mezmo

Company honored for revamping onboarding and training processes to better support its fast-growing, remote-first workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, an observability data platform provider, today announced it won the 2022 Reworked IMPACT Award in the Employee Journey Innovation category. The program honors individuals, departments, and teams responsible for improving the employee experience within their organization. Mezmo’s People Team received the recognition for revamping onboarding and training processes to provide managers with the skills and tools needed to nurture and grow employees in a remote-first environment.

“Innovation is core to our values at Mezmo and that extends beyond engineering into every aspect of our business. Transforming our onboarding and training processes to leverage new technology and present content through a remote-first lens has had a massive impact on the health, happiness, and productivity of the entire company,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “Employees feel like they have the support to be successful no matter where in the world they work from, what team they’re on, or how they want to grow in their role.”

When Mezmo transitioned to become a remote-first company in 2020, the people team recognized gaps in communication, onboarding, and employee connection. At the same time, the company was experiencing massive growth, with team size jumping 3x over the two years. To ensure their move to a remote-first approach was successful, they took steps to implement formal programs, technology, and processes that would scale and support a distributed team without being time zone dependent.

Initiatives included revamping the onboarding and ongoing employee training processes, establishing a series of manager training sessions from a third-party expert in remote work, and hiring a manager of remote experience to ensure the company made decisions in the best interests of its remote workforce.

Reworked judges selected Mezmo because of its adaptability and proactive approach to the remote-first transition as well as the compelling results it achieved. Mezmo had a 100% participation rate in the optional manager training sessions, and 100% of participants rated the training as valuable and engaging. All participants had positive feedback for the new onboarding and ongoing training, with 75% giving it a 100% rating. Additionally, the flexible approach helped Mezmo to decrease its training completion time from 15.9 days to 5.6 days.

IMPACT award judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and editors, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders or departments/teams that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Winners were honored through a virtual awards ceremony at Reworked’s Digital Workplace Experience conference in October.

Read more on the company blog and visit the Mezmo website to learn more about the company’s culture and career opportunities.

About Mezmo
‍Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

Media contact:
Jennifer Tanner
Look Left Marketing
mezmo@lookleftmarketing.com


Recommended Stories

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • Alibaba Cloud rolls out more than 300 AI models via new open source platform

    Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology backbone of Alibaba Group Holding, on Thursday launched an open-source Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform with more than 300 ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) models. At the company's cloud unit annual conference that opened Thursday, Alibaba said its ModelScope platform of AI models is available to global developers and researchers. The models cover various fields from computer vision to natural language processing. The move marks the latest effort

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • Spotify gives workers a paid week off to recharge

    Spotify shuts down offices for a week and hopes employees come back to work "revitalized, refreshed, and energized."

  • Oil companies can’t just ‘drill baby drill’ at will. Here’s what it really takes to ramp up energy production.

    As energy prices rage, President Biden and Republicans have urged companies to increase drilling to lower oil and gasoline prices from 14-year highs. In addition, energy companies planning new production consider factors including costs, future demand, oil-price forecasts and how projects fit in with operations. Publicly traded companies also must consider shareholder obligations.

  • Pega isn't shy about its $2B Appian lawsuit. It even brings it up with clients.

    Last week, one analyst asked Pega CEO Alan Trefler if the $2B Appian lawsuit is shaping any of the company's conversations with customers. Here's how he responded.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

    There wouldn't be many who think Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LOW ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is...

  • CVS, Walgreens And Walmart Offer $14 billion Settlement For Opioid Lawsuits

    America's biggest retailers are forking over $13.8 billion to shut down lawsuits accusing them of playing a role in the US opioid crisis. CVS,...

  • "I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is

    "You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."View Entire Post ›

  • Kellogg Raises Outlook as Third-Quarter Sales Rose 9%

    The company said higher prices and a positive shift in the mix of products it sold helped its North America cereal business rebound from flagging sales earlier this year.

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.

  • Do Annuities Get Favorable Tax Treatment?

    Annuities are tax-advantaged investment vehicles that guarantee retirement income. Here's how they can benefit your tax situation and how to tell if one is right for you. A financial advisor can help you decide if an annuity is a good … Continue reading → The post How Are Annuities Given Favorable Tax Treatment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID-19 gave people a ‘revelation’ about retirement

    The pandemic upended how people feel about retirement, with roughly a third saying it changed everything from how they save to when they want to retire and what they want to do. A new poll of 2,002 U.S. adults ages 35 to 70 found the pandemic had far-reaching effects on how employees are planning both their retirement and “pretirement”—the life stage serving as a transition period between full-time work and retirement. “With the pandemic’s aftereffects and ongoing inflation, people have had a revelation about retirement,” said Eric Phillips, senior director, partnerships and strategic insights at Human Interest.

  • How to Determine Your Safe Withdrawal Rate

    Saving money for retirement is an important goal. But so is not running out of savings in retirement. To avoid this, personal finance and retirement experts have set a "retirement safe withdrawal rate." This is a formula that allows retirees … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Safe Withdrawal Rate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stellantis sales rise 29% in Q3 but delivery issues cast cloud

    Revenues at Stellantis rose 29% in the third quarter as improved semiconductor supplies helped to boost sales volumes, the owner of car brands including Fiat and Peugeot said in a statement on Thursday. But while the semiconductor crunch was easing, other supply chain issues made an impact, especially around logistics in Europe, for what is now the world's third largest carmaker by sales. They led to an increase in the group's vehicle inventory stock, with Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer saying the industry as a whole was facing a shortage of trucks and drivers.

  • China’s Top PC Maker Boosts Profit After Cutting Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd.’s earnings climbed 6% after China’s top PC maker relied on cost reductions and new businesses to weather an unprecedented slump in global computing demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal i