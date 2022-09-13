U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.51 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.20
    -28.40 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0153 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0188 (-1.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5450
    +1.7450 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,224.34
    -2,099.53 (-9.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.44 per Share

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:  MFA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.44 per share of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on October 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets.  MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets.  Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.  MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

Investor Contact: 

MFA Investor Relations


212-207-6488


www.mfafinancial.com

Category: Dividends

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-announces-dividend-of-0-44-per-share-301623637.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

