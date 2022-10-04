U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    +2.59 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +32.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0162 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1478
    +0.0159 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1230
    -0.4970 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,363.75
    +803.60 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Live Audio Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) plans to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results, which are scheduled to be announced earlier that day.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public over the internet at http://www.mfafinancial.com by clicking on the "Webcasts & Presentations" link on MFA's home page.  To listen to the conference call over the internet, please go to the MFA website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software.  Earnings presentation materials will be posted on the MFA website prior to the conference call and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets.  MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets.  Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors.  MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

Category: Earnings

CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@mfafinancial.com


212-207-6488


www.mfafinancial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mfa-financial-inc-plans-live-audio-webcast-of-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301640877.html

SOURCE MFA Financial, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Positive week for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) institutional investors who lost 75% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB).

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Firms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S&P 500 Index has reached its ultimate low and warning that US equity prices still don’t fully reflect the risks of higher interest rates on earnings and valuations. Aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve in an attempt to fight the hottest US inflation in four decades can do further damage to corporate bottom lines and, in tu

  • Why Shares of Credit Suisse Are Rising Today

    Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) traded 9.5% higher as of 1:29 p.m. ET Tuesday, as stocks rallied and as fears over the financial health of the bank seemed to dissipate. The market rose today after the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its benchmark interest rate by 0.25%, which is lower than experts had initially thought, leading investors to wonder if the Federal Reserve will also soon slow the pace of rate hikes. Credit Suisse, however, has been dealing with its own mess, as losses from scandals in its investment bank, such as exposure to Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, have forced management to think about an expensive and arduous overhaul of the embattled unit.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • ‘This is not healthy’: The latest advance for stocks could signal more pain ahead for markets. Here’s why

    As tempting as it might be to call a bottom in stocks, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said Tuesday that investors should brace for more carnage in the near term as several reliable historical signs of a durable bottom are still missing from markets.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Bear Bounce or Something Big? Surging Stocks Excite Chart Technicians

    (Bloomberg) -- As ever, a fast market rebound has unleashed a deluge of views on whether the move will last. Chart analysts, cognizant that no rally has survived this year’s downdraft, are generally optimistic this one has room left to run.Monday’s 2.6% surge in the S&P 500 was broad-based: 486 of its members gained. This is a metric Eric Johnston, head of equity derivatives and cross asset at Cantor Fitzgerald, likes to track because of its significance for future market performance. “When the

  • Rivian: Q3 production jumps 67%, reaffirms production forecast

    A dose of good news for Rivian (RIVN) has shares of the EV truckmaker on the move today.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.