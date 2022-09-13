How MFA Leader Okta Recommends Improving Your Digital Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The long-term health and financial stability of both businesses and individuals alike depend on the security of their data. At this point, there are many different ways to protect that data. No matter how complex each of these solutions is, though, there's an inherent weakness to any single security solution. It's just one layer of protection.

Multi-factor authentication utilizes the simple concept of multiple layers of security to naturally complicate the hacking process. This makes it more difficult for cybercriminals to get through a secure system.

What is MFA? A Brief Overview.

Many associate the multi-factor authentication user experience with emotional feelings of both safety and frustration. Those who set up multiple steps for their data security rest in the fact that, somehow, their lives are more secure. At the same time, using MFA protocols is often connected with frustration. It's inconvenient to put in a password and then receive a request to look up a code in an email or text message, especially when you're in a hurry.

So, what exactly is going on in the background that makes MFA work? According to cybersecurity industry leader Okta, multi-factor authentication is, at its most basic level, an identity verification method. In other words, it's ensuring that someone attempting to access a select set of data must verify who they are.

Of course, this is typically done with things like usernames (yes, a username is a basic security credential, too), passwords, and biometric security measures like a fingerprint or face recognition. MFA uses these same tools, but it adds more layers of security to the process.

By requiring a little more leg work from a user, MFA turns basic security protocols into a multi-faceted wall of defense. In fact, multi-factor authentication can block as much as 99.9% of account compromise attacks .

MFA is always effective, but some systems are more foolproof than others. Okta is a company that is leading the way when it comes to offering sound, comprehensive, and user-friendly MFA.

MFA Leader Okta Understands Authentication

MFA can be as simple as layering the need for a password and an authenticator code - but it can also be much more complex. As MFA complexity increases, the need for a competent provider grows. That's why Okta has become one of the most widely recognized names in the MFA industry.

The security company understands that there are many factors at play when considering how to protect an individual's or a business's data. For instance, there are different types of multi-factor authentication, which the company breaks down into three categories:

Knowledge-based factors : These are things like a PIN, password, or other pieces of information that a person knows.

Possession-based factors : This focuses on items that someone physically possesses, like a credit card or smartphone.

Inherence factors: Also known as biometric factors, this is the security level that leans on utterly unique things like facial features and fingerprints.

Splitting up different types of MFA factors is important, as it allows companies to apply different measures based on the level of security required. Knowledge-based factors tend to be the weakest and work for things like a social media account. Inherence factors are the strongest form of identification and should apply to things like financial data or high-security documents.

Along with the types of multi-factor authentication, Okta also utilizes different methods, including:

Location-based : This is security that is dependent on geo-location factors, such as an IP or GPS tracker.

Risk-based : This is an adaptive approach that increases or decreases security measures based on things like a person's current location or the device that they're using.

Passwordless: This is a cutting-edge option that removes the need for credentials entirely, instead combining high assurance factors like FIDO2.0/WebAuthn , location, and device posture.

Why are all of these factors necessary to have high-quality MFA? Because they provide a toolkit that an IdP can use in different ways depending on the situation. Okta's security services don't just prioritize the highest form of cybersecurity. They also consider things like user experience and convenience.

By combining MFA methods and types, Okta provides a range of dependable security options that it can scale or reduce depending on the situation. In addition, the IdP brand is forward-thinking. It is already exploring ways to further utilize AI and machine learning in an MFA context.

Digital security is a top priority for both 21st-century businesses and individuals. Okta is providing a dedicated and cutting-edge suite of services. These lean heavily on the need for multiple levels of authentication to protect users' information from data security threats. The company is blazing the trail for a future that allows users to rest in the fact that their data is both easily accessible and utterly secure.

About: Okta, Inc. is an identity and access management company based in San Francisco. They provide cloud software that works to assist companies through managing and securing user authentication into applications. Okta also helps developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services, and other devices. Okta strives to create a world where everyone can safely use any technology and bring simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere.

