U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.00
    -47.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,686.00
    -313.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,518.50
    -172.50 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,698.70
    -22.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.87
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.36
    +1.00 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2710
    -0.2740 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,300.92
    -747.64 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    414.68
    -24.98 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,180.08
    -132.24 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

The MFA market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 12.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 26.7 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The demand for MFA is driven by the need for more secure digital payments and rising breaches and threats. There is also a growing demand for AI/ ML-powered MFA solutions to identify any suspicious activity and detect any anomalous user behavior in real-time.

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-Factor Authentication Market by Component, Model Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067761/?utm_source=GNW


Based on component, the solutions segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The MFA market by component is bifurcated into hardware, solutions, and services.The need for securing highly confidential and sensitive information, a surge in BYOD trends, and an emphasis on stringent regulatory norms are fueling the adoption of MFA solutions.

Some of the prominent solution vendors in the MFA market are Micro Focus, Duo Security, Broadcom, Ping Identity, RSA Security, OneSpan, and Microsoft. Key players in the MFA market continuously invest in new product launches/ enhancements and inorganic growth strategies to expand their footprint and improve their MFA portfolio in the market to attract more end-users.

By model type, the two-factor authentication segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on model type, the global MFA market is segmented into two-factor authentication, three-factor authentication, four-factor authentication, and five-factor authentication.The two-factor authentication segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

According to Duo Labs (Duo Security) State of the Auth report, two-factor authentication has gained significant adoption with 79% of respondents reported to having used it in 2021. The increasing number of online transactions, rising security breaches, and compliance to regulatory norms is expected to boost the two-factor authentication segment market growth.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The overall market for the MFA technology is categorized into several applications, based on its end user usage, such as BFSI, government, military & defense, travel & immigration, commercial security, healthcare, IT, telecom, media & entertainment, and others.
The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size among other end-users.Financial companies are increasingly embracing digital transformation.

The BFSI organizations possess highly confidential and sensitive information (financial data of customers, user IDs, passwords, and other personal information).Hence, this vertical is the major adopter of MFA solutions to avoid any instances of fraud or identity theft.

In addition, government mandates such as Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), along with standards that include Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), require financial institutions to ensure protection from cyber criminals.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the MFA market during the forecast period.The region comprises of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of APAC.

The market growth rate in the region can be attributed to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches.
Asia Pacific is a home to several established SMEs; they deploy MFA to protect themselves against advanced cyber threats.The rising penetration of the internet and smartphones is strong driving force for Asia Pacific to increase demand for effective MFA solutions and services in the region.

With the proliferation of IoT, AI, and big data, security and fraud concerns have arisen.When it comes to identity fraud, the BFSI is the most targeted vertical in APAC.

This is expected to drive the need for MFA solutions in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 25%
• By Region: North America = 30%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 45%, and RoW = 5%
Key and innovative vendors in MFA market include Microsoft (US), Broadcom (US), OneSpan (US), Okta (US), Micro Focus (UK), Thales (France), RSA Security (US), Cisco (US), Ping Identity (US), HID Global (US), ESET (Slovakia), Yubico (US), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), OneLogin (US), SecureAuth (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Secret Double Octopus (Israel), Silverfort (Israel), Trusona (US), FusionAuth (US), HYPR (US), Keyless (US), and Luxchain (Hong Kong).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the MFA market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component, by model type, by organization size, by verticals, and by regions.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the revenue numbers’ closest approximations for the overall MFA market and its sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067761/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 60-Year Wall Street Veteran Says S&P 500 Will Sink to 3,100

    (Bloomberg) -- Not many industry experts would shrug off a 35% drop for the S&P 500, but six-decade Wall Street veteran George Ball says a fall of that magnitude would be a normal adjustment.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBall, chairman

  • Amazon Shares Could Nearly Triple From Here, One Analyst Says

    Amazon Web Services just might be the most valuable business on Earth. Clearly, the optimistic view of the long-term potential of AWS isn’t reflected in the current valuation for Amazon.com stock (ticker: AMZN), which has fallen 35% so far this year and more than 40% since its November peak. Now valued at about $1.1 trillion, Amazon shares have been hurt by a combination of factors which go well beyond the general market malaise.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • Micron Earnings Preview: Will Critical Support Hold?

    Micron is set to report earnings on Thursday after the close, but the stock sits on critical support. Will it hold or will it fold?

  • AMD Victim of a Bad Blow at a Very Bad Time

    The semiconductor manufacturer is going through a difficult time marked by questions about the demand for its graphics cards.

  • Tesla: Street Expectations for Q2 Deliveries Are Too High, Says Analyst

    Tesla (TSLA) has made a habit of beating Street expectations in recent quarters, but with the EV leader set to announce 2Q22 deliveries and production figures this weekend, Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner thinks a surprise to the downside is on the way. Reflecting the extended Covid-19-related shutdowns and logistical challenges in the Shanghai plant, Rosner now expects Tesla to deliver 245,000 units, compared to 310,000 beforehand. This amounts to a 22% year-over-year uptick but a 21% sequentia

  • Dow Jones Dives As Inflation Fears Rise; This Stock Pops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake; Nike Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell as inflation fears rose. A Warren Buffett stock rose after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake. Nike and Apple stock fell.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Rebound in 2023. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has admittedly been battered by the rising rates environment and the market-wide selloff in growth equities. […]

  • Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation

    Bitcoin was trading below US$20,000 in late morning trade in Asia on Thursday as reports of a court-ordered liquidation of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) added to fears of a contagion in crypto. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell to as low as US$19,937.79 in […]

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Mounting Recession Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell with US futures Thursday after central bankers issued warnings on inflation and fueled concern that aggressive policy will end in recession.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index de

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • PayPal Stock Keeps Falling; Why This Bear Call Spread Could Bag A $185 Profit

    PayPal is currently in a nasty downtrend, falling below a declining 50-day moving average. On PayPal stock, an options trader could execute an August-expiring bear call spread using the 75 strike as the short monthly call option and the 80 strike as the long call. If executed at that price, the maximum profit on the trade would hit $185 per contract with a maximum risk of $315.

  • Shopify Shares Slide After Completing 10-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. shares fell after the Canadian e-commerce giant completed a 10-for-1 split of its common stock on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingIt’s the latest in a parade of tech-stock splits this year as compani

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Carnival Traders Are Voting With Their Feet

    A fundamental analyst at a major sell side firm cut their price target on cruise line operator Carnival Corp to $7 and made a bearish case for the stock going to $0 (zero). The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline for the past 12 months telling us that sellers of CCL have been more aggressive than buyers. The weekly OBV line is bearish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Crypto Crash Exposes Robinhood and Coinbase To Predators

    A year can be a lifetime in the cryptocurrency world as major players are reeling from heavy losses.