MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Joyce Ross

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Joyce Elaine Ross (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated June 21, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between September 2015 and May 2020, the Respondent photocopied the signature pages from account forms that had been signed by 5 clients and re-used the signature pages to complete 16 additional account forms, and submitted the account forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between July 2015 and July 2020, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions, 12 account forms in respect of 6 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alteration, and submitted the account forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on August 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Burnaby, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

