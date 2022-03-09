MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in the matter of David Nichol

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of David Wayne Nichol (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated June 25, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing").

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, a settlement hearing will take place before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council electronically by videoconference on April 5, 2022, commencing at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns allegations that:

a) between October 2014 and January 2019, the Respondent obtained, possessed, and in some instances, used to process transactions, 121 pre-signed account forms in respect of 53 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and



b) in or around March 2015, the Respondent contributed to a client's account at the Member using his own monies, thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with a client that gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest, which the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of reasonable business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.5.1, 1.1.2 and 2.1.1.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

