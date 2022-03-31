U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.41
    -72.04 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.35
    -550.46 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -20.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    -6.62 (-6.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6900
    -0.1700 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,737.37
    -1,450.14 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.97
    -32.29 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in the matter of Rakesh Garg

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Rakesh Garg (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated December 10, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing").

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, a settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on May 4, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a)

between October 2017 and January 2020, obtained, possessed, and in some cases, used to process transactions 17 pre-signed account forms in respect of 15 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

b)

between August 2017 and December 2017, altered and used to process transactions 2 account forms in respect of 2 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

c)

between February 2017 and November 2019, photocopied signature pages from account forms that had been previously signed by clients and re-used the signature pages to complete 16 additional forms in respect of 8 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c0988.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Releas

  • Baidu Added to SEC List of Firms Facing Possible Delisting

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday added Baidu Inc. to a growing list of companies that may get kicked off American stock exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to permit U.S. officials to review their auditors’ work. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavro

  • Bitcoin Years Later: Was the Nakamoto White Paper Right?

    Bitcoin’s first two-digit birthday has crept up on us: a ripe old age for a technology that’s been declared dead many times before.

  • US-China accounting war: SEC adds Baidu, Futu and three more to list of companies liable under audit oversight law

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added five New York-listed stocks to its latest list of companies liable under a US auditing oversight law, including four Chinese internet companies. Futu Holdings Limited, iQiyi and Baidu are among the latest names identified under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), according to a March 30 statement by the SEC. Also on the list is Nocera, an agricultural services company based in Atlanta, and CASI Pharmaceuticals, which devel

  • SEC Chief Doubts Imminent Deal to Avoid China Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with U.S. audit inspections will allow the companies to keep trading on American markets.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House S

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • U.S. SEC says crypto safekeeping arrangements should be treated as liability

    U.S. listed companies that hold cryptocurrencies on behalf of users and customers should account for those assets as a liability on their balance sheet and disclose the related risks to investors, the securities regulator said on Thursday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidance would apply to a range of listed entities, including crypto exchanges and traditional firms such as retail brokers and banks that are increasingly providing cryptocurrency services and holding digital assets on behalf of a range of clients. While there is a well-established standard under accounting rules for safeguarding traditional assets on behalf of clients, there is no explicit standard for safeguarding crypto assets and companies diverge in their treatment of these arrangements.

  • How an IRA Works After Retirement

    You've read a lot about saving for your future retirement with IRAs. But what happens to the IRA when the future is here and you actually retire?

  • Electric vehicle adoption is ‘a major uplift’ for chipmakers, analyst says

    Truist Securities Managing Director William Stein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the significance of EV-focused chipmakers.

  • Philip Morris, British American Tobacco At Loggerheads As Industry Evolves

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) and British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) migrated from simple cigarettes to high-tech, rechargeable gadgets as heated tobacco, vapes, and nicotine pouches gained traction, Bloomberg reports. Tobacco companies that once competed for the best marketing executives are now chasing the top patent lawyers to win disputes following an explosion of inventions to deliver nicotine without the most harmful effects of smoking. The report noted that Philip Morri

  • 7 Dos and Don'ts for Becoming a Billionaire

    Becoming a billionaire seems like a great goal, but unfortunately, it's only a dream for most of us. If you can follow in the footsteps of billionaire investors like Buffett, then this might be the route for you.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russi

  • Applebee's Franchise Exec Fired, Employees Quit After Leaked Email Suggests Lowering Wages Over Rising Gas Prices

    After an Applebee’s executive suggested that the company’s best response to increasing gas prices would be lowering wages, workers in Kansas resigned en masse.