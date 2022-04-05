U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.38
    -1.90 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5230
    +0.7510 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,920.34
    -551.44 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in the matter of Liliana Marin

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Liliana Marin (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated March 17, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing").

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, a settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on April 6, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns allegations that between January 2016 and November 2019, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with a client by depositing cheques from the client into a bank account that she could access or control and paid the proceeds of those cheques to the client or to third parties on behalf of the client in accordance with the client's directions, thereby engaging in conduct which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise ensure was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and 2.1.1.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c9620.html

