U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.75
    -3.71 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    -14.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6250
    +0.0750 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,980.81
    +1,797.16 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.04
    +16.45 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

MFDA Hearing Panel make findings of misconduct against Amin Ali

·3 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Amin Mohammed Ali (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated June 4, 2020 ("Notice of Hearing").

The hearing of this matter on its merits was held electronically by videoconference on February 8, 2022 and February 10-11, 2022, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council. After receiving evidence and hearing submissions from the parties with respect to misconduct, the Hearing Panel found that the three allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct:

Allegation #1: Between 2006 and February 13, 2018, the Respondent engaged in outside activities that were not disclosed to or approved by the Member or entered into unauthorized referral arrangements with third parties by:

a)

acting as an officer and director of a corporation that produces software and provides services in the American healthcare sector and its subsidiary corporation;


b)

offering financial planning, consulting, estate planning, tax preparation or other services to clients or other individuals for which he charged fees;

c)

charging fees to clients or other individuals for referrals to third party professionals;

d)

owning, maintaining and renting out at least three rental properties;
contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.2.1(d)[1] [now Rule 1.3.2], 2.4.2, 2.5.1, 2.10 and 1.1.2.

Allegation#2: Between 2006 and February 13, 2018, the Respondent provided false and misleading responses to the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1(b) and (c).

Allegation #3: Commencing no later than June 18, 2019, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation of his conduct by Staff of the MFDA, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1.

The Hearing Panel advised that it will issue written reasons for its decision as to misconduct in due course. Submissions with respect to sanctions will take place by electronic hearing on May 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, and will continue to be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in Burlington, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

_________________________

1Effective December 3, 2010, former MFDA Rule 1.2.1(d) was renumbered as MFDA Rule 1.2.1(c). Effective March 17, 2016, former MFDA Rule 1.2.1(c) was amended and renumbered as MFDA Rule 1.3.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c8182.html

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Top Cantor Trader Knew Rules on Pay But Ignored Them, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top Cantor Fitzgerald LP equities trader Adam Mattessich knew the firm had to keep detailed records on compensation but went ahead anyway with a secret plan to share other traders’ commissions for over a decade, an SEC lawyer told a jury.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden Says Attack Is Still Risk, Awaits Pullback: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. Wha

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • J.P. Morgan Ordered to Pay $1.4 Million to Fired Advisor in Defamation Case

    An arbitration panel also ordered that the reason listed on regulatory records for the advisor's termination be amended because of the “defamatory nature of the information.”

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Boeing to Face Another Obstacle When It Finally Delivers Dreamliners

    The Federal Aviation Administration has decided to retain the authority to issue final safety checks on newly produced 787 Dreamliners.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.

  • Oil Drops After Russia Says Some Troops Returning to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after Russia said some troops are starting to return to their permanent bases, easing geopolitical tensions that previously rallied prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden Says Attack Is Still Risk, Awaits Pullback: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault ClaimFutures in New Yo

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

    SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2021 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations. John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have entered 2022 with a sense of renewed energy and excitement as several of our recently announced transformational bran

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.