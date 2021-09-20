MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Jason Hare

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated September 17, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario by electronic hearing on August 20, 2021, in the matter of Jason Daniel Hare ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has been suspended from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any Member of the MFDA for a period of 30 days;

has paid a fine of $28,500; and

has paid costs of $2,500.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Kingston, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

