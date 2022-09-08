U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -8.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0160
    +0.2780 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,396.46
    +310.74 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.35
    +4.55 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Robert Colvin

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated August 15, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Robert Angus Colvin (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that:

a)

between October 2010 and November 2019, without the Member's prior written consent, the Respondent paid compensation totaling approximately $1,376 directly to 9 clients for fees or penalties incurred by the clients due to errors by the Respondent, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1), and MFDA Policy No. 3;

b)

between December 2014 and September 2019, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions, 30 account forms in respect of 26 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the clients initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

c)

between February 2015 and February 2020, the Respondent obtained, possessed and used to process transactions, 7 pre-signed account forms in respect of 8 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference on November 1, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Central), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c7486.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Judge Slams Musk for Not Handing Over Texts in Twitter Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said in a Wednesday ruling there were “glaring deficiencies” in how Musk and his lawyers responded to Twitter’s request for text messages he and top aide Jared Birchall sent and received about the

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Apple launch: First impressions on new iPhones, Watches, AirPods

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to discuss Wednesday's Apple Event and the first impressions for the tech company's latest lineup.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Citigroup wins appeal over mistaken Revlon wire transfer

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of Citigroup Inc in the bank's effort to recoup about $500 million of its own money that it accidentally wired Revlon Inc lenders. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the lenders had not been entitled to repayment, and were on notice that the wiring was a mistake. The case highlights risks in a banking industry that wires an estimated $5.4 trillion each day.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Keep JPMorgan (JPM) on Your Radar Despite the 27% YTD Slide

    JPMorgan (JPM) stock is worth keeping an eye on despite its 27% decline. Asset-sensitive balance sheet, rising loan demand, its industry-leading franchises in several businesses and plans for technological advancement offers decent upside potential.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Exclusive-Sea’s Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico- sources

    Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday it was shutting down local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email. The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the people said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • PC Supply Chains Are ‘Back to Normal,’ Dell CFO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The supply chain for personal computers is back to normal after years of logistics disruptions, Dell Technologies Inc. Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Apple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious Freedom“Ther

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • U.S. judge rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit over leaks to analysts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected AT&T Inc's bid to dismiss an unusual Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing the phone company of selectively leaking financial information to Wall Street analysts. In a 129-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said he found "formidable" evidence that AT&T and three investor relations executives improperly warned analysts in March and April 2016 that lower-than-expected smartphone sales would cut into overall revenue. The SEC said this violated Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, which it adopted in 2000 to bar companies from disclosing material nonpublic information privately but not to the public, helping level the playing field for investors.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium

    Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Nio Joins Geely And Other Peers In Expressing Indifference To Nvidia's Export Ban

    Chinese electric car maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) joined others in the industry denying any impact from U.S. restrictions on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) chip sales to China, CNBC reports. Now the U.S. requires Nvidia to get a license for future export to China for certain products, citing national security concerns. The new U.S. restrictions target Nvidia's A100 and H100 products, whose sales are part of its more significant data center business. Nvidia expects to lose $400 million or 10.6% of its d

  • Citigroup Wins Appeal in $500 Million Revlon Transfer Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. persuaded a federal appeals court to force a group of Revlon Inc. creditors to return more than half a billion dollars it accidentally sent them.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Apple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA t

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • After Disappointing Data, Imara Offloads It Sickle Cell Candidate, Shares Surge

    Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has agreed to divest tovinontrine (IMR-687) and all other assets related to its PDE9 program to Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition to $250,000 previously paid by Cardurion upon execution of a non-binding term sheet, the aggregate purchase price consists of an upfront payment of $34.75 million and $60 million as milestone payments. In case of termination, the company would be obligated to pay a fee of $1.5 million Cardurion. In April, Imara posted interim analyses