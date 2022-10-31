U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    -1.72 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.00
    -8.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9884
    -0.0082 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0148 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7400
    +1.3200 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,430.97
    -269.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.62
    -2.58 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Nazim Mohammed

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated October 19, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Nazim Mohammed (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) in July 2014, failed to use due diligence to learn the essential facts relative to clients RM and LM and accurately record the essential facts on Know-Your-Client Information Forms, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.1.1;

b) in July 2014, recommended that clients RM and LM borrow monies from the cash values of their life insurance policies and that LM use the proceeds to purchase a mutual fund without using due diligence to ensure that the recommendation was suitable for the clients, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.1.1; and

c) in July 2014, recommended that client LM purchase a mutual fund that was subject to a 7-year deferred sales charge schedule without using due diligence to ensure that the recommendation was suitable for client LM, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1 and 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference on January 13, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Markham, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c9063.html

Recommended Stories

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Amazon says India's Appario to stop selling on platform

    One of Amazon India's biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based on Amazon documents, showed the U.S. company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers including Appario and another one named Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws. Amazon, which has maintained it does not give preferential treatment to any seller and complies with all laws, agreed to end its relationship with Cloudtail in August last year.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • Should You Retire Early to Get a Larger Lump Sum on Your Pension?

    The math on when and how to retire is shifting for millions of workers with pension plans. Blame the steep rise in interest rates. When workers retire with a pension, many are given a choice between receiving a monthly income for life or taking a lump-sum payment.

  • Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming

    NEW YORK/LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. “As a values-led company, one that is proud to do the right thing over the past 53 years in business, at this time, we have also suspended deliveries to Russia, where we have a small franchise presence,” the San Francisco-based company announced in a March 10 message to its employees. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of $5.2 million.

  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

    OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars. Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • New York Has a New Pay Transparency Law. Here’s How Much You Can Make on Wall Street.

    This law, effective Nov. 1, will lift the mask on salary ranges. Companies including JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, and UBS have already complied.

  • JPMorgan, Macy’s and Other Companies Reveal What They Pay Workers as Deadline Looms

    A law taking effect in New York City on Nov. 1 will reshape how some employers hire, while others look for ways to avoid it.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to its unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Adobe Systems a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Oil ends down for the day, up for the month; natural-gas futures cut their October loss

    Oil futures end lower on Monday, feeling pressure after a weak reading on China factory activity and a widening of COVID-19 curbs, but mark their first monthly gain since May. Beaten-down natural-gas futures jump to pare their monthly loss.

  • Twitter to Reportedly Begin Charging $20 Per Month for Verification

    "The Hash" panel discusses how Twitter could change under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership. The Washington Post reports the social media company will lay off a quarter of its workforce. And according to The Verge, Twitter is gearing up to charge $19.99 for its Twitter Blue subscription. "The Hash" team also breaks down insights into the rise of dogecoin recently.