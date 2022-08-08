U.S. markets closed

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Jerry Song

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated April 28, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Jerry Bo Song (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that, between approximately October 2017 and November 2019, the Respondent, acting in his capacity as branch manager, reviewed and approved the use of a total of 24 altered and pre-signed forms, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.5.5(f) and 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference on August 25, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Richmond, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

