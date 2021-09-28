U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0164 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5010
    +0.5230 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,831.71
    -1,150.37 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Edward Romaniuk

·2 min read

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated September 20, 2021, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Edward William Romaniuk (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) between September 2013 and May 2019, obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 18 pre-signed account forms in respect of 12 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and

b) between March 2015 and September 2017, altered and used to process transactions, 5 account forms in respect of 4 clients, by altering the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place by electronic hearing on October 21, 2021, commencing at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Scarborough, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c0727.html

Recommended Stories

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardCitadel S

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Ford asks U.S. salaried employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday became the second Detroit automaker to ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status against COVID-19 in a bid to comply with wider federal guidelines. Ford said salaried employees were required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 but the process was voluntary for its hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker's move comes as the Biden administration pursues sweeping measures to increase vaccination coverage in the United States, while pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

  • Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Louisiana Attorney General's office to settle all opioid-related cases and claims of the state and other Louisiana governmental persons and entities in exchange for a total payment of $7.5 million. The settlement, including the payment, will be subject to 100% participation by Louisiana's political subdivisions (to be provided to Endo by October 28, 2021) and the execution of def

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • Wells Fargo pays $72.6M settlement for overcharging foreign exchange customers

    As part of the settlement, the San Francisco-based bank admitted to overcharging and giving false information to customers for seven years.

  • China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal

    China faces mounting pressure to ramp up coal imports and ensure supplies to keep lights on, factories open and water flowing as a severe power crunch roils the northeastern industrial heartland. With electricity shortages sparked by coal shortages crippling large sections of industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.