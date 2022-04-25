U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0086 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9620
    -0.4630 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,253.64
    +542.49 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Adele Harumi Hamer

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated February 25, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Adele Harumi Hamer (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a)

on or about November 7, 2020, signed the signature of a client on two account forms and
submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1; and



b)

on or about November 7, 2020, signed the signature of a branch manager on two account
forms and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference on May 16, 2022, commencing at 12:00 p.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c9971.html

Recommended Stories

  • Henry County Board member resigns; grant could bring back Tourism Bureau

    Sheriff's Department get unexpected surprise

  • Blind mother of 5 identified as Kansas City woman killed by truck in hit-and-run

    Family is asking for help burying the 36-year-old Kansas City mother of five.

  • The Very Good Food Company Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Executive Officer and Additional Changes to the Executive Team

    The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: OSI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned CPG veteran and former Nestlé executive, Mr. Matthew Hall as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Matt is also joining the Company's board of directors ("Board").

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of the oilsee

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Wea

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • U.S. oil prices end below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday with U.S. prices ending below $100 a barrel, the lowest finish in two weeks, as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • P&G to create 135 high-paying jobs at its largest Ohio manufacturing plants

    Cincinnati-based Procter and Gamble won approval for tax credits from the state of Ohio to expand one of its largest manufacturing facilities in the state, creating 135 new jobs. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on April 25 approved a 1.8%, nine-year tax credit for P&G (NYSE: PG) to expand its manufacturing plant in Bath Township, Ohio, in the northern Allen County. P&G would also be expected to retain $52 million in existing payroll and retain 749 jobs at the site by 2026.

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.

  • Numbers game: Beijing closer to a deal on audits of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges

    As Washington and Beijing clash on fronts ranging from defence and human rights to trade and diplomacy, they might be making headway in one area: accounting. Over the past several weeks, Beijing has signalled a willingness to compromise in an audit dispute that has threatened Chinese companies with delisting from American stock exchanges unless they comply with US accounting regulations. Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He last month said that progress was being made concern a deal on audit information

  • Here’s when you should choose a Roth IRA over a traditional account

    Roth IRAs are a favorite type of account among retirement savers because, when used properly, investors pay minimally in taxes. Retirement Tip of the Week: Traditional IRAs are tax-advantageous tools, but so are Roths — especially for young individuals and those who anticipate higher tax rates later in life. Traditional IRAs are a great option for people who expect to earn less in retirement.

  • Fired Starbucks barista amid labor fight: 'I definitely want to go back'

    Starbucks (SBUX) is facing another wave of accusations as tensions continue to escalate between its interim CEO Howard Schultz and union supporters.