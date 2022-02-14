U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    +1.68 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    +31.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,640.65
    +270.35 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Nelson Osedele

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated January 19, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Nelson Osedele (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that on or about February 28, 2020, the Respondent:

a)

opened an account without communicating with the account holder;



b)

submitted an account application form that he knew was not signed by the account holder and which did not contain the account holder's Know-Your-Client information; and



c)

processed a trade without the account holder's authorization, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.2.1, and 2.2.2.

The settlement hearing will take place by electronically by videoconference on March 7, 2022, commencing at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Whitby, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c5433.html

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Microsoft Returning to the Office on Feb. 28 as Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as Covid-19 cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post Monday.Micro

  • What Conflict in Ukraine Would Mean for Oil, Gas and Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are entering a critical period, driving up prices of raw materials key to the global economy, and piling pressure on governments already struggling with surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Motus GI Stock Surges On FDA Approval For Next-Gen Pure-Vu EVS System

    The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Motus GI Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: MOTS) upgraded Pure-Vu EVS System. The new Pure-Vu EVS System is intended to improve the speed of set-up, enhance navigation capabilities in tortuous anatomy, build upon the Pure-Vu system's cleansing capabilities, and enable physicians to rapidly overcome the challenges of poorly prepared colons during a colonoscopy. The Pure-Vu platform facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon to improve visualization during th

  • J.P. Morgan Ordered to Pay $1.4 Million to Fired Advisor in Defamation Case

    An arbitration panel also ordered that the reason listed on regulatory records for the advisor's termination be amended because of the “defamatory nature of the information.”

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.