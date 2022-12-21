MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Ryan Small

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated December 7, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Ryan Todd Small (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) between June 2017 and December 2020, engaged in unapproved outside activities when:





i. he solicited clients and other individuals to invest in an investment which he

had a direct interest in and which was not approved for sale by the Member; and

ii. he incorporated a company and acted as a director for the company, without the

knowledge or approval of the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.3.2, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2

(as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1); and



b) between October 2020 and December 2020, solicited clients and other individuals to invest

in an investment which was not approved for sale by the Member, thereby engaging in

securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or through

the facilities of the Member, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.4, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it

relates to Rule 2.5.1).

The settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference on February 23, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

