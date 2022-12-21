U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.44
    +56.82 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.94
    +28.92 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.49
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0107 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4490
    +0.7190 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,818.38
    -86.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.08
    -0.15 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Ryan Small

·3 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated December 7, 2022, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Ryan Todd Small (the "Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a) 

between June 2017 and December 2020, engaged in unapproved outside activities when:




i. he solicited clients and other individuals to invest in an investment which he
had a direct interest in and which was not approved for sale by the Member; and


ii. he incorporated a company and acted as a director for the company, without the
knowledge or approval of the Member, 

 

contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.3.2, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2
(as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1); and



b) 

between October 2020 and December 2020, solicited clients and other individuals to invest
in an investment which was not approved for sale by the  Member, thereby engaging in
securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or through
the facilities of the Member, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.4, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it
relates to Rule 2.5.1).

 

The settlement hearing will take place electronically by videoconference on February 23, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c2454.html

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Adding Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • While institutions own 41% of Prime US REIT (SGX:OXMU), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 45% ownership

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Prime US REIT ( SGX:OXMU ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Investing in Apex Equity Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APEX) three years ago would have delivered you a 78% gain

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • GDS Global Full Year 2022 Earnings: S$0.019 loss per share (vs S$0.017 loss in FY 2021)

    GDS Global ( Catalist:5VP ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: S$13.7m (up 5.2% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Those who invested in Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) three years ago are up 450%

    The last three months have been tough on Texchem Resources Bhd ( KLSE:TEXCHEM ) shareholders, who have seen the share...

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Ventia Services Group's (ASX:VNT) Returns On Capital

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and...

  • Albertsons’ $4 billion in payouts set for another delay. Here are the details

    The latest temporary restraining order extension is the longest to date, delaying Albertsons’ $4 billion payout to shareholders.

  • Titans QB Ryan Tannehill ‘very likely done for the season,’ per report

    It looks like it’ll be up to Titans rookie Malik Willis to hold off the Jaguars in the AFC South race.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Micron to Cut 10% of Workforce as Demand for Computer Chips Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a lackluster revenue outlook for the current period, indicating the slump in demand for computer components will drag on, and said it will reduce its workforce by about 10% over the next year. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deduction

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Dragonfly Energy Receives US Patent To Aid Solid State Battery Production

    Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for "systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell." The award is a major step forward in the company's mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the company's extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coa

  • Micron Cuts Jobs, Spending as Memory Sales Sag on Weak Electronics Demand

    Computer-memory maker Micron Technology Inc. is cutting jobs and slashing expenses in response to further weakening demand for electronics and the chips that go into them as it reported a sharp drop in sales and a net loss for the most recent quarter. Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said the company would reduce its workforce by about 10% to save money, and will cut executive salaries for the remainder of the current fiscal year. The company reported a loss of $195 million for the quarter.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]