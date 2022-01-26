U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    +45.75 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,440.00
    +255.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,376.50
    +235.75 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.00
    +22.70 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    +0.55 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.10
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.72
    -1.18 (-3.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1590
    +0.2930 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,669.28
    +1,182.12 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.31
    +35.73 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.40
    +125.94 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

MG Properties Acquires Over $1.6 Billion in Multifamily Assets in 2021

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private San Diego-based real estate investor and operator MG Properties Group is pleased to announce their acquisition of over $1.6 billion of multifamily assets in 2021.

Village on Main Apartments in Tacoma, WA part of the MG Properties&#39; benchmark year.
Village on Main Apartments in Tacoma, WA part of the MG Properties' benchmark year.

Spread throughout major markets across the West Coast, MG added 14 properties and over 4,700 units to their portfolio in the 2021 calendar year – marking the most successful year for acquisitions since the company's founding in 1992. These included an entry into Denver, Colorado, a market the company had long targeted for growth. MG Properties continues to target further acquisitions in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Colorado.

"We were pleased with our successful growth in 2021 despite the many unique challenges presented by the current economic environment," said MG Properties Group President and CEO Mark Gleiberman. "We look forward to continued growth in 2022 with an additional focus on adding new markets to our portfolio."

MG Properties continues to actively seek new acquisitions, targeting a similar volume of investment in 2022. The multifamily group focuses on value-add, new construction, and core-plus multifamily properties in the Western United States.

To learn more about MG Properties and to see a list of all communities, visit: mgproperties.com/ourproperties

About MG Properties Group
MG Properties Group is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 27,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 80 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

MG Properties Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/MG Properties Group)
MG Properties Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/MG Properties Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mg-properties-acquires-over-1-6-billion-in-multifamily-assets-in-2021--301468210.html

SOURCE MG Properties Group

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Microsoft Earnings; Fed Meeting, Tesla Earnings Loom For Volatile Market

    Futures erased after-hours losses as Microsoft whipsawed higher after earnings. The stock market remains volatile with the Fed meeting and Tesla due.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached "danger zone" levels yet

    High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Marke

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Crypto bull says ‘I look at the stock market and it is just starting to correct and that worries me more’: We could see ‘another 20%’ fall ‘for the Nasdaq’

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says the days of easy money on Wall Street are coming to an end and sees more pain in store for the stock market.