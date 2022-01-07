U.S. markets closed

MG Properties Group Adds to Denver Portfolio with $141 Million Multifamily Acquisition

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties Group, a private San Diego-based real estate investor and operator, is further expanding its Denver presence, today announcing the acquisition of 3300 Tamarac Apartments.

MG Properties expands Denver portfolio with 3300 Tamarac Apartments
MG Properties expands Denver portfolio with 3300 Tamarac Apartments

Located in the Hampden neighborhood of Denver, the 564-unit community offers an ideal location within walking distance to a variety of shopping and dining hot spots, as well as several parks and recreation opportunities. Proximity to major freeways and thoroughfares connects residents to the larger Denver metro and beyond. 3300 Tamarac offers a seamless commute to the downtown core, while still having the comforts of a suburban location.

"MG is delighted to add 3300 Tamarac to our portfolio," said Mark Gleiberman, MG Properties Group's Founder & CEO. "which further scales our Denver presence. We believe this submarket is ideally positioned to benefit from Denver's continued growth."

The seller, Gelt Inc., was represented by David Martin and Brian Mooney of NorthMarq, Financing was led by NorthMarq's Scott Botsford and Joe Giordani.

3300 Tamarac is the first community acquired by MG Properties Group in 2022. MG Properties is continuing to target further acquisitions in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas.

To learn more visit: https://www.3300tamarac.com

About MG Properties Group

MG Properties Group is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 24,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 80 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

MG Properties Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/MG Properties Group)
MG Properties Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/MG Properties Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mg-properties-group-adds-to-denver-portfolio-with-141-million-multifamily-acquisition-301456037.html

SOURCE MG Properties Group

