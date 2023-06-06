MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MGB Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = RM34m ÷ (RM928m - RM357m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, MGB Berhad has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Construction industry average of 5.4%.

In the above chart we have measured MGB Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MGB Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at MGB Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 10% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on MGB Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that MGB Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 19% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

