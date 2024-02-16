MGB Berhad's (KLSE:MGB) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that MGB Berhad's (KLSE:MGB) stock increased significantly by 34% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on MGB Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MGB Berhad is:

7.6% = RM41m ÷ RM541m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MGB Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

When you first look at it, MGB Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.7%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, MGB Berhad has shown a meagre net income growth of 4.6% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MGB Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about MGB Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MGB Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MGB Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 18% (or a retention ratio of 82%) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Only recently, MGB Berhad started paying a dividend. This means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 20%. Regardless, the future ROE for MGB Berhad is predicted to rise to 9.7% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like MGB Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

