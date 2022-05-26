U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,134.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.75
    -21.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.00
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.26
    +0.93 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.34
    -1.11 (-3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6400
    -0.6010 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,144.54
    -602.45 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.10
    -32.90 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.54
    +9.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

MGBF HIGHLIGHTS BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN CRITICAL VALUE CHAINS

·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF)'s exclusive roundtable on 'Security Concerns in Critical Value Chains' was held in a hybrid setting yesterday at the Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The guest of honour was Yang Berbahagia Tan Sri Dato' Seri Rafidah Aziz, former minister of Trade and Industry Malaysia. Her session, 'Maintaining Strategic Interests in Critical Value Chains', focused on the salient question – how do nations compete?

Panellists at the MGBF Roundtable on ‘Security Concerns in Critical Value Chains’. 24 May 2022, Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur. From left: ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, Head, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM); Francis Koh, Head, Career Development, Digital Nasional Berhad; Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, BERNAMA Chairman; M. Umapathy Sivan, Chief Technology Officer, Novem CS; and Ruzanna Muhammad, Editor-at-Large, News Hub Asia. Photo by Irfaan Reeza/MGBF
Panellists at the MGBF Roundtable on ‘Security Concerns in Critical Value Chains’. 24 May 2022, Eastin Hotel Kuala Lumpur. From left: ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, Head, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM); Francis Koh, Head, Career Development, Digital Nasional Berhad; Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, BERNAMA Chairman; M. Umapathy Sivan, Chief Technology Officer, Novem CS; and Ruzanna Muhammad, Editor-at-Large, News Hub Asia. Photo by Irfaan Reeza/MGBF

Also playing a key role was Yang Berhormat Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, Chairman of BERNAMA, who has continued to champion the role of persons with disabilities (PWDs) within the context of economic recovery post-COVID-19. Her session on 'Addressing Disruption in Supply Chains' explored the use of technology that will empower individuals to become more productive and contribute in a more meaningful way to the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).

Founding Chairman of the Malaysia Global Business Forum, Nordin Abdullah, said, "The threat matrix is fluid. Geopolitics and the cyber realm have become front-of-mind issues for CEOs looking to grow market share in a consistently disrupted global business environment."

"The strategic environment is dynamic and it has impacted the way countries and corporations must define sustainability and survivability. The pathway to sustainable profits, especially looking at the next five years, is about taking a position in a critical value chain. And to be the most relevant component in any given critical value chain. "

"The end goal must be the establishment of sovereign ecosystems based on trust. This trust must be found at all levels including the various suppliers within a supply chain."

"Malaysia must be positioned in globally relevant critical value chains especially technology that leads to the overall electrification of the way we live, including electronic vehicles (EVs). Food security and components of the food supply chain remain critical to avoid inflation."

"At the domestic level, the Malaysia government continues to prioritise policies that ensure the people are shielded by the impacts of geopolitical disruptions. With the government continuing to invest in the digital-physical security equation, this bodes well for attracting the right type of investors. This is the opportunity for the country as it represents a solution to international business partners," concluded Nordin.

Speakers at the event include Col. Ts. Sazali bin Sukardi, Senior Vice President, Strategic Research Division, CyberSecurity Malaysia; ACP Sarifudin Bin Mohd Salleh, Head of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM); Francis Koh, Head of Career Development, Digital Nasional Berhad; M. Umapathy Sivan, Former CIO of Telekom and Chief Technology Officer of Novem CS Sdn Bhd; Rizal Kamaruzzaman, Deputy Chairman of Malaysia Global Business Forum and Executive Director of Tindakan Strategi Sdn Bhd; and Executive Chairman of Advanced Security Network, Murugason R. Thangaratnam. The fireside chat was moderated by Ahmad Khairol Shafizan Johari, Lead Editor/Forward Planning Editor of Astro Awani, while the panel session was moderated by Editor-at-Large for News Hub Asia, Ruzanna Muhammad.

MGBF was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF will continue to explore threats and opportunities with industry leaders and policy makers to ensure that Malaysia becomes a leader in the context of Asia.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Malaysia Global Business Forum

The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, as well as national and state governments.

For more information visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com.

SOURCE Malaysia Global Business Forum

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Oil Companies That Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst —

  • Toyota ramps up EV competition with its first pure battery model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Toyota rolling out its first battery electric vehicle model.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Exxon Mobil Is Riding High. It Was Valued at Less Than Zoom in 2020.

    Now valued at more than $400 billion, Exxon had a market cap of $139 billion in October 2020, less than Zoom Video

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • China’s Covid-19 Lockdowns Hurt Sales of Starbucks Coffee, Adidas Sneakers

    China’s strict Covid lockdowns are hurting consumer spending for everything from coffee to sneakers and hotels, weighing on multinationals with a big presence in the country.

  • Apple to Keep iPhone Production Flat as Market Grows Tougher

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning to keep iPhone production roughly flat in 2022, a conservative stance as the year turns increasingly challenging for the smartphone industry.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceThe comp

  • Oracle, electric vehicles rank among nation's top economic development deals of the year

    It's no surprise that the electric vehicle industry swept the podium on this Site Selection magazine ranking.

  • Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

    Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • Apple was the most profitable company on the Fortune 500 list this year. These are the biggest profit generators, and what that means about American business.

    Tech companies dominated the rankings of the most profitable U.S. firms in 2021, making up half of the top 10.

  • The end of fish and chips? Rising prices threaten a British tradition

    At west London's Hooked Fish and Chips, Bally Singh is struggling to keep the tills ringing for a British tradition, with prices sky-rocketing for fish, potatoes, cooking oil and even the flour used for the batter the dish is cooked in. Cranking up their bubbling oil friers only to see customers stay at home, Singh and thousands of other normally thriving "chippies" across the island nation are navigating the economic fallout of the Ukraine war, the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit. "Fish prices have gone up extortionately; oil prices have gone up extortionately; and everything across the whole spectrum that we sell has gone up extortionately," Singh told Reuters.

  • Oil Gains as US Stockpiles Tighten Ahead of Driving Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a second day after US crude and gasoline stockpiles declined further as motorists prepare to take to the road for the summer driving season.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceWest Texas Intermed

  • Ryanair Expects Strong Summer Bookings: Reuters

    Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Chief Executive Michael O'Leary stated on Wednesday that bookings for the summer looked very strong, adding that the load factor should gradually rise to 94-95% in June-August, approaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, reported Reuters. O'Leary told Reuters that the airline was likely to end this month with just over 15 million passengers, up from 14.24 million in April, compared to just 1.04 million in April 2021. He expected the load factor to edge up to 92% in