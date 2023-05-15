MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MGE Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$152m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, MGE Energy has an ROCE of 6.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.5% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured MGE Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MGE Energy.

What Can We Tell From MGE Energy's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at MGE Energy. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.4% and the business has deployed 37% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, MGE Energy has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 50% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with MGE Energy and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

