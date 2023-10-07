MGE Energy's (NASDAQ:MGEE) 5.3% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) share price is up 17% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 14%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, MGE Energy managed to grow its earnings per share at 1.7% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 3% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, MGE Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 29%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

MGE Energy's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 17%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 5% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MGE Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - MGE Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

