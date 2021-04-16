MGI, AQST & VLDR Looming Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Class Period: June 17, 2019 - February 22, 2021

Deadline: April 30, 2021

www.bgandg.com/mgi

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) XRP, the cryptocurrency that MoneyGram was utilizing as part of its Ripple partnership, was viewed as an unregistered and therefore unlawful security by the SEC; (2) in the event that the SEC decided to enforce the securities laws against Ripple, MoneyGram would be likely to lose the lucrative stream of market development fees that was critical to its financial results throughout the Class Period; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Class Period: December 2, 2019 - September 25, 2020

Deadline: April 30, 2021

www.bgandg.com/aqst

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: (1) data included in the Libervant NDA submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (2) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects; (3) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Class Period: July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021

Deadline: May 3, 2021

www.bgandg.com/vldr

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, the complaint alleges that some Velodyne directors failed to maintain an attitude of respect, honesty, integrity, and candor with the Company's officers and directors, and that Velodyne has began investigations into this matter.

