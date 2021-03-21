U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,383.45
    -2,123.07 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

MGI LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Against MoneyGram International, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of MoneyGram International, Inc. (“MoneyGram” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGI) from June 3, 2019, through February 22, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased MoneyGram securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit MoneyGram Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors: (1) XRP, the cryptocurrency that MoneyGram was utilizing as part of its Ripple partnership, was viewed as an unregistered and therefore unlawful security by the SEC; (2) in the event that the SEC decided to enforce the securities laws against Ripple, MoneyGram would be likely to lose the lucrative stream of market development fees that was critical to its financial results throughout the Class Period; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On February 22, 2021, MoneyGram filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, disclosing to shareholders that it was “possible that MoneyGram will not resume transacting with Ripple under the commercial agreement and will be unable to receive the related market development fees in 2021 and beyond.”

On this news, MoneyGram securities fell 33.2%, from a closing price on February 19, 2021 of $10.87, to a closing price on February 23, 2021 of $7.26 per share.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 30, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased MoneyGram securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/moneygraminternational-mgi-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-368/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is American Express (AXP) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Is Parker-Hannifin (PH) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Skepticism about taking the vaccine high among Republican men

    To take the vaccine or don't take the COVID-19 vaccine? That nagging question is on the minds of many Americans.

  • Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line

    Japan's Renesas Electronics, a key automotive semiconductor supplier, said on Sunday that production at a fire-damaged plant will take at least a month to restart, potentially worsening a chip shortage that is disrupting car production. About two-thirds of production on the advanced 300mm wafer line affected by Friday's fire is automotive chips, CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told an online briefing. "It comes at a time when there isn't excess production capacity," he said.

  • The Feds Are Looking at Visa’s Debit Practices. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    Visa is under investigation by the Justice Department over anticompetitive practices in its debit business, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • 3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

    Stocks didn't move much last week, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) ended flat and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) shed less than 1%. Tuesday marks GameStop's first quarterly earnings update since the specialty retailer's stock became a star on social media and a trading sensation on Wall Street.

  • Ukraine battles vaccination reluctance

    After receiving its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine, Ukraine found itself in a new struggle against the pandemic - persuading its widely reluctant people to get the shots. (March 20)

  • Plug Power Could Be in the Penalty Box Box for Awhile

    Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), which is a leading hydrogen-fuel cell operator, seemed to be a sure bet for investors. During the past year, PLUG stock soared from $2.80 to a high of $73. Source: Halfpoint/ShutterStock.com But lately, things have not gone too well. First of all, there was the sell-off of high-growth stocks. The sell-off has been widespread and it is far from clear when this will end. For the most part, it looks like there is a major rotation in the markets. Next, for PLUG stock, the company announced shocking news this week: a restatement of the financial statements. Because of this, PLUG stock is now trading at $36, with the market capitalization of $21 billion.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips OK, so what now? Could this actually be a buying opportunity? Or is it just best to avoid PLUG stock for now? Let’s take a look. The Restatement It does not look like the restatement was due to manipulation or fraud – which is certainly encouraging. Rather, it does look more to be a matter of the complexities of the businesses. After all, PLUG relies on sophisticated multi-year lease arrangements. 7 Retail Stocks That Are Far Too Close to Failing But regardless of the reason, the restatement is definitely a major red flag. If anything, it is an indication of problems with the systems. This may mean that there are other problems lurking in the business. And this should not really be a surprise either. The company has been growing at a rapid pace and the CEO has set lofty goals to hit. As a result, it can mean that certain discipline may be lacking so as to keep up the growth ramp. Now in terms of the restatement for PLUG, it involves primarily non-cash items like the book value of the right to use assets and related finance obligations, loss accruals for service contracts and the impairment of long-term assets. The fiscal years affected are 2018 and 2019. Yet there is a silver lining. The restatement will not materially impact the company’s cash flows. PLUG believes that gross billings are still on target for $475 million to 2021, $750 million for 2022 and $1.7 billion for 2024. Bottom Line on PLUG Stock The fundamentals for the hydrogen-fuel cell are certainly quite positive. With the election of President Joe Biden, there will likely be more focus on alternative fuels. In the meantime, many companies are also looking at ways to be more green. As for PLUG, the company has been able carve out a lucrative niche in the forklift category. Just some of the marquee customers include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Carrefour and Kroger (NYSE:KR). PLUG has also been aggressive in forging partnerships. Recent deals include a 50-50 joint venture with Groupe Renault for the development of cell light commercial vehicles, taxis, and commercial people transportation systems in France. Then there was an arrangement with SK Group, which has involved a $1.5 billion investment. But the restatement should not be dismissed as negligible. Here’s what Truist analyst Tristan Richardson had to say about it: “While the company reiterated long-term targets and the accounting issues appear transitory in nature, we see limited upside until resolution.” He dropped his price target on PLUG stock from $65 to $42. Again, whenever there is a restatement, this may be a symptom of other problems with the organization. Besides, the process of remediating the problems will probably be a major distraction for Plug Power and it could take a while to get the real financial numbers. In fact, the restatement may even be a sign that its deals are not as profitable as believed. In other words, there could be some overhang on PLUG stock, at least for the near term. So it may be best to hold off on a purchase for now. On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Plug Power Could Be in the Penalty Box Box for Awhile appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Market Recap: Friday, March 19

    Stocks ended mixed on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 declining while the Nasdaq recovered some losses from Thursday's session.&nbsp;The S&P 500 ended Friday's session a tick below the flat line and logged its first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow traded lower by more than 200 points, weighed down by Visa and Nike, the latter of which fell after reporting disappointing quarterly sales results. A day earlier, the Nasdaq slid by 3% for its worst session in three weeks as bond yields resurged. On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield hovered little changed after reaching its highest level since January 2020 this week, as concerns over inflation reignited. CIO for Independent Advisor Alliance, Chris Zaccarelli, and TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist Shawn Cruz joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Here's How To Watch GameStop's Earnings Report This Tuesday

    Whether you’re actively trading or investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) stock, or just in plain awe of the ride from the sidelines, all eyes will on the company’s first earnings report since the epic January short squeeze kicked off. Here’s when the report is happening and how you can watch this Tuesday. On March 9 GameStop announced that the company will report both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results after the market closes March 23. Following the earnings release, GameStop will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST to review the company’s financial results. To enter and listen to the earnings report webcast, you need to fill out this form. Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bought the stocks to create a short squeeze. View more earnings on GME GameStop and several other meme stocks also continue to see strong retail investor interest amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks on stocks and options. Several trading halts over the past several weeks have also sent the implied volatility of GameStop options expiring in March past 500%. IV, or implied volatility, is a key component in the pricing of options, as it reflects the chance that the option will be in the money by the expiration date of the option. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In Adidas, Peloton, Boeing, Carnival Or Alibaba?The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • It’s Going to Be Game Over Again for GameStop Stock

    Back in mid-February, those buying the dip in GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock may have seemed a bit foolhardy. But, with the king of all meme stocks going on a second Reddit rally, retail traders have again beaten Wall Street’s so-called smart money at their own game. Source: Shutterstock / mundissima With those active on Reddit’s WallStreetBets subreddit scoring a second victory, should you bet on a third? Maybe, but not at today’s prices. The madness may not be completely over. Yet, given its volatility so far in 2021, I would count on another move back to $50 per share, rather than another boost back to its stunning 52-week high of $483 per share. Also, it’s important to keep in mind that, even among meme stocks, this is more of a stock to gamble on than one to invest in. With its fundamentals having little bearing on stock price movements, buying in at today’s prices (around $204 per share) is more a wager on continued Reddit madness, than a bet this company will live up to its currently-inflated valuation.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So, what’s the best move? Stay away at today’s price levels. Shares may not be heading back to their pre-madness levels. But, while it’s hard to say when, expect it to be “game over” a second time for this stock. How GME Stock Can Hold Some Gains What drove GameStop’s second stunning rally? That’s a question on many people’s minds. You can point to many factors to justify the rally. But, the InvestorPlace staff put it best when they chalked it up to “hopium.” That is to say, investors buying this now are betting on continued bullishness, rather than changes to the company’s fundamentals. 7 Retail Stocks That Are Far Too Close to Failing Is there anything the company could do to justify the current valuation for GME stock? Not really. However, while shares are all but guaranteed to fall (once the hopium runs out), the company does have options when it comes to ways of softening the blow on the way down. Like what? It could make progress in its planned transformation into an e-commerce play. This alone may not justify a $200 per share valuation. But, it may help shares remain at or above still-elevated prices ($50+ per share). GameStop could also finally do what many have called it to do – sell more shares via a direct offering. Yes, this would dilute existing shareholders. But, the cash raised from this would help the keep the stock well above pre-mania levels. In short, downside risk isn’t as high as one would think for a stock running on empty. Yet, while there’s a near-term factor that could keep the madness in motion, expect further declines ahead. What Could Keep the Momentum Going GameStop may have ways to keep from falling back to $10 per share and below. But, that’s not going to prevent a continued sell-off, following a stunning second round of meme stock madness. Why? At some point, the investing trends that sent this to the moon will dissipate. But, when will that happen? Next week? Next month? Over the next 12 months? Admittedly, it’s hard to tell. A cratering back to prior price levels seems inevitable in the long term. But, in the short term, all bets are off. Especially as there’s a recent development that could keep the momentum going for this and other meme stocks. What am I talking about? As Marketwatch reported March 16, Americans are ready to deploy $40 billion worth of the latest stimulus money into crypto and stocks. Something tells me most of this won’t be plowed into blue-chip stocks. So, does the specter of replenished Robinhood accounts point to this second rally having runway? Perhaps, but further gains from here may not be substantial. Also, it’s unclear what will keep bullishness in motion, once the short-lived boost of stimulus money runs its course. Sell Before It’s Game Over a Second Time It’s hard to say when. But, at some point, it’ll get tougher to keep GameStop shares at today’s price levels. Even those still vowing to “hold with diamond hands” may start to get the itch to take profit. In short, game over a second time. Yes, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a third Reddit Rally. But, if that happens, it likely won’t be until this stock sees a second big sell-off. For some that understand it’s a gamble rather than an investment, buying a second pullback at $50, in the hopes it hits $200 yet again, may be worth the risk. But, buying now, in the hopes it hits nearly $500 per share another time? The odds aren’t in your favor. Bottom line: yes, GME stock is a gamble. But, at today’s prices, it’s a bad one. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post It’s Going to Be Game Over Again for GameStop Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Turkey’s Lira Is Facing Turmoil After Central Bank Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are expecting losses in the lira when markets open after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central-bank chief.Erdogan’s decision to fire Governor Naci Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, is a blow to investor confidence and raises concern the country will once again embark on a path of rock-bottom rates. Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai, predicted the lira could reach as low as 8 to the dollar this week.“I expect that the opening will see a significantly weaker lira,” Abukarsh said. “The political establishment and leadership is not in touch with the fundamental problems facing the Turkish economy.”It’s a swift reversal of the enthusiasm toward Turkish markets, which helped make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year. Investors had cheered Agbal’s move to raise interest rates and efforts to bring inflation under control.New PledgeHis replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule. While that could go some way to calm investors’ nerves, the dismissal has shaken the credibility of the central bank, according to Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB AB in Stockholm.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate Ally (3)“Capital will flow out on Monday and the CBRT has limited resources left to protect the lira,” Hammarlund said. “A hawkish central-bank governor cannot be replaced by a dovish governor without markets expecting a shift in policy. The circumstances of Agbal’s dismissal coming two days after a rate hike will produce an even sharper shift in investor expectations.”Any weakness in the lira could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.The lira had strengthened about 18% under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey, amid accelerating inflation.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose for the prevailing economic conditions has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.“We must conclude, for now, that Kavcioglu will be mandated with reducing and keeping rates as low as possible,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets at TD Securities in London. “If this hypothesis proves true, not only will we see a looser policy setting in Turkey in the coming months, but we will also likely experience a return to managing policy through unorthodox measures.”Last year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the sinking currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition for a judicial probe into the nation’s official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of Turkish stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps were about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.Among those who may find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions by individuals in lira-yen stood at 263,585 contracts as of Friday. They’ve climbed about 9% since the start of the year.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipated challenges to intensify in the near future and a reversal on some of the recent and large hot money inflows in the face of the unexpected decision. “Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Becomes Second Country in the Americas to Approve a Bitcoin ETF

    The Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has approved QR Capital's bitcoin ETF which will trade on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange.

  • Bank demand for Treasuries in focus after Fed ends regulatory break

    Investors will be closely watching demand for U.S. government securities in the coming months after the Federal Reserve declined to extend pandemic-related regulatory relief for big U.S. banks, which means they may need to raise capital against holdings of U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits. The Fed said it would launch a review of the capital rule, known as the "supplementary leverage ratio," while letting the exemption given last year expire on March 31. Some analysts and investors are concerned that banks may need to pare bond purchases, sell assets and/or reduce lending in overnight funding markets backed by Treasuries as unprecedented growth in reserves threatens to push some banks close to their capital ratio limits.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • Latest Biotech Flop Shows Risks of Trading in Penny Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street didn’t see this one coming but retail traders might have, as one tiny biotech saw its value sliced in half overnight on disappointing results for its only medicine in clinical testing.Before new data on an experimental drug combination for skin cancer sent Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. into a tailspin, every analyst tracked by Bloomberg recommended buying the stock. The average price target among the five brokers following the drug developer was $9, suggesting a roughly 70% return over Thursday’s closing price.But after the drug missed a key goal in a late-stage trial, the company saw its shares plunge by as much as 65%, the biggest intraday drop in eight years. Every one of those analysts cut their rating in the past 24 hours, now recommending investors hold onto the stock. So far, none have recommended selling the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug maker.In Idera retail trading, “the last couple months have seen persistent selling with the occasional pop higher,” Eric Liu, the co-founder of Vanda Research said in an email. Data from VandaTrack, a unit of Vanda Research, shows that retail traders cumulatively sold off about 79,000 shares in March, the heaviest selling happened on March 17, when over 106,000 shares were dumped by day traders.In this case, Main Street may have been wiser than Wall Street and Idera’s top investors -- funds tied to the Beirut-based Pillar Invest Corp. and a hedge fund run by the billionaire health-care investor brothers Julian and Felix Baker. Today’s about face should sound an alarm for retail investors using their stimulus checks to dabble in penny stocks. For those chasing after quick returns, biotechs may be especially risky as the chances of successfully getting a new drug from the earliest stage of human testing to regulatory approval are about one in 10.Meme stocks and tiny biotechs drove Nasdaq trading volumes on Friday as stocks like Clovis Oncology Inc., SuperCom Ltd, Senestech Inc and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertaiment Co. rallied.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.