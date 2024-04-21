MGI - Media and Games Invest Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

MGI - Media and Games Invest (ETR:M8G) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €347.9m (down 1.5% from FY 2022).

Net income: €46.7m (up from €20.3m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 13% (up from net loss in FY 2022).

EPS: €0.29 (up from €0.13 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MGI - Media and Games Invest Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 25%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Supply Side Platforms (SSP) segment contributing a total revenue of €301.4m (87% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €180.6m amounted to 52% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €78.0m (57% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of €17.1m. Explore how M8G's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.0% growth forecast for the Media industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Media industry.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest (3 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

