MGI - Media and Games Invest Insiders Added €980k Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MGI - Media and Games Invest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO & Director Remco Westermann was not their only acquisition of MGI - Media and Games Invest shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid €1.53 per share in a €184k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €1.04). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 687.69k shares for €980k. But they sold 32.00k shares for €73k. Overall, MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

MGI - Media and Games Invest Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at MGI - Media and Games Invest. We can see that CEO & Director Remco Westermann paid €639k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of MGI - Media and Games Invest

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders own about €49m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MGI - Media and Games Invest Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest MGI - Media and Games Invest insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MGI - Media and Games Invest. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

