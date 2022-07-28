U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

MGIC Investment Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022. This represents a 25% increase from the last quarterly dividend paid of $0.08 per share.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

From time-to-time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-per-share-301595543.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

