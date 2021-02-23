MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $151.4 million or $0.44 per Diluted Share
Fourth Quarter 2020 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $149.5 million or $0.43 per Diluted Share
Full Year 2020 Net Income of $446.1 million or $1.29 per Diluted share
Full Year 2020 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $456.8 million or $1.32 per Diluted Share
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter was $151.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $177.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the full year of 2020 was $446.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $673.8 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.
Adjusted net operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $149.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $176.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net operating income for the full year of 2020 was $456.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $669.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share for 2019. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.
Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "I am pleased to report that we finished 2020 with strong financial results which reflect the favorable housing market trends we have been experiencing especially in the second half of the year."
"Despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market has been resilient and, given our market presence and the overall market size, we wrote $112.1 billion of new insurance in 2020, including $33.2 billion in the fourth quarter. As a result, insurance in force increased more than 10% year-over-year, despite the lower annual persistency associated with the strong refinance market. In 2020, we further strengthened our already strong capital and liquidity positions by reducing the amount of holding company debt due in 2023, increasing liquidity at our holding company, ceding additional risk through reinsurance transactions, and increasing MGIC's statutory and PMIERs capital positions."
Mattke continued, "In 2020 our company wrote a record volume of new business while being challenged by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher losses incurred, especially in the second quarter of the year. I am very proud of our team members who remain focused on executing our business strategies and providing critical support for our customers and the housing market, especially for first-time homebuyers, as we all continue to navigate through the current environment."
Mattke concluded, "I am encouraged about the continued resiliency of the housing market; however, there is still uncertainty about the timing and pace of the economic recovery and the long-term impact of the governmental and GSE response to aid consumers impacted by the pandemic, including loss mitigation efforts undertaken by the GSEs and loan servicers. I am at the same time excited about our ability to provide credit enhancement and low down payment solutions to lenders, GSEs and borrowers."
Fourth Quarter Summary
New insurance written was $33.2 billion, compared to $32.8 billion the third quarter of 2020 and $19.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting the resilience of the purchase mortgage market, the attractive refinance market, and our position in the market.
Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 60.5% at December 31, 2020, compared to 64.5% at September 30, 2020 and 75.8% at December 31, 2019.
Insurance in force (IIF) of $246.6 billion at December 31, 2020 increased by 3.2% during the quarter and 10.9% compared to December 31, 2019.
Primary delinquency inventory of 57,710 loans at December 31, 2020 decreased from 64,418 loans at September 30, 2020, but increased from 30,028 loans at December 31, 2019 primarily due to the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.
The loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 17.5%, compared to 15.9% for the third quarter of 2020 and 8.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19.4%, compared to 20.2% for the third quarter of 2020 and 19.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net premium yield was 43.1 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 43.6 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 and 48.4 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.
MGIC Investment Corporation paid a $0.06 dividend per common share to shareholders during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Book value per common share outstanding increased by 4.1% from September 30, 2020 and by 11.8% from December 31, 2019 to $13.88 (December 31, 2020 book value per common share outstanding includes $1.02 in net unrealized gains on securities, compared to $0.51 at December 31, 2019).
In October, MGIC entered into a $412.9 million excess of loss reinsurance agreement (executed through an insurance linked note transaction) that covers a portion of policies issued from January 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2021 Activities
In February, MGIC entered into a $398.8 million excess of loss reinsurance agreement (executed through an insurance linked note transaction) that covers a portion of policies issued from August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
$248.5 billion of IIF at January 31, 2021, compared to $246.6 billion of IIF at December 31, 2020.
MGIC Investment Corporation declared a $0.06 dividend per common share to shareholders.
Revenues
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $302.3 million, compared to $311.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease reflects lower premiums earned and lower net investment income. Net premiums written for the quarter were $233.4 million, compared to $254.0 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $261.4 million, compared to $266.3 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net premiums written was due to lower premium rates on our IIF and a decrease in profit commission on our quota share reinsurance transactions which resulted from higher ceded incurred losses. These effects were partially offset by higher average IIF. Net premiums earned were also impacted by an increase in accelerated premiums earned from single premium policy cancellations. Investment income for the fourth quarter decreased to $36.1 million, from $41.3 million for the same period last year, resulting from lower investment yields, partially offset by an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio.
Losses and expenses
Losses incurred
Net losses incurred were $45.8 million, compared to $23.7 million in the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2020, our re-estimation of reserves on previous delinquencies resulted in insignificant loss development compared to $24 million of favorable loss reserve development in the fourth quarter of 2019. Primarily reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the fourth quarter of 2020, we received 11% more new delinquency notices than we did in the same period last year; however, we received 27% fewer new delinquency notices compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 74% fewer delinquency notices compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we also decreased our incurred but not reported, or IBNR, reserve from $34 million to $27 million.
Underwriting and other expenses
Net underwriting and other expenses were $48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $52.3 million in the same period last year.
Interest Expense
Interest expense was $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $12.9 million in the same period last year. The increase is due to the issuance of the 5.25% Senior Notes in August 2020, partially offset by the repurchase of a portion of the 5.75% Senior Notes and the 9% Convertible Junior Debentures.
Provision for income taxes
The effective income tax rate was 20.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Capital
Total consolidated shareholders' equity was $4.7 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2019.
MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $5.3 billion, or $1.8 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of December 31, 2020.
Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics
Total consolidated assets were $7.4 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $6.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018.
The fair value of our consolidated investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $7.0 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $5.9 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018.
Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $847 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $325 million as of December 31, 2019 and $248 million as of December 31, 2018.
Total consolidated debt as of December 31, 2020 was $1.2 billion, compared to $832 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
MGIC Investment Corporation will hold a conference call February 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET to allow securities analysts and shareholders the opportunity to hear management discuss the company's quarterly results. The conference call number is 1-866-834-4126 The call is being webcast and can be accessed at the company's website at http://mtg.mgic.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website through March 24, 2021 under "Newsroom."
About MGIC
MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations by providing mortgage insurance, which helps families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At December 31, 2020, MGIC had $246.6 billion of primary insurance in force covering over 1.1 million mortgages.
This press release, which includes certain additional statistical and other information, including non-GAAP financial information and a supplement that contains various portfolio statistics, are all available on the Company's website at https://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom."
From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:
Our actual results could be affected by the risk factors below. These risk factors should be reviewed in connection with this press release and our periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward looking statements that we may make. Forward looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events. Among others, statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "will" or "expect," or words of similar import, are forward looking statements. These risk factors, including the discussion of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice as the Company cannot predict all risks relating to this evolving set of events. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward looking statements or other statements we may make even though these statements may be affected by events or circumstances occurring after the forward looking statements or other statements were made. No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was delivered for dissemination to the public.
While we communicate with securities analysts from time to time, it is against our policy to disclose to them any material non-public information or other confidential information. Accordingly, investors should not assume that we agree with any statement or report issued by any analyst irrespective of the content of the statement or report, and such reports are not our responsibility.
Use of Non-GAAP financial measures
We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.
Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.
Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.
Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.
(1)
Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.
(2)
Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.
(3)
Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net premiums written
$
233,396
$
254,015
$
928,742
$
1,001,308
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
261,367
$
266,267
$
1,021,943
$
1,030,988
Net investment income
36,118
41,322
154,396
167,045
Net realized investment gains
2,901
1,320
13,752
5,306
Other revenue
1,895
2,717
9,055
10,638
Total revenues
302,281
311,626
1,199,146
1,213,977
Losses and expenses
Losses incurred, net
45,758
23,690
364,774
118,575
Underwriting and other expenses, net
48,296
52,293
188,778
194,769
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
26,736
—
Interest expense
18,015
12,934
59,595
52,656
Total losses and expenses
112,069
88,917
639,883
366,000
Income before tax
190,212
222,709
559,263
847,977
Provision for income taxes
38,782
45,599
113,170
174,214
Net income
$
151,430
$
177,110
$
446,093
$
673,763
Net income per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.49
$
1.29
$
1.85
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
151,430
$
177,110
$
446,093
$
673,763
Interest expense, net of tax:
9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063
3,712
4,566
17,004
18,264
Diluted net income available to common shareholders
$
155,142
$
181,676
$
463,097
$
692,027
Weighted average shares - basic
338,599
348,538
339,953
352,827
Effect of dilutive securities:
Unvested restricted stock units
1,877
2,377
1,589
2,069
9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063
15,553
19,028
17,751
19,028
Weighted average shares - diluted
356,029
369,943
359,293
373,924
Net income per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.49
$
1.29
$
1.85
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
Net
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
Net
(after-tax)
Income before tax / Net income
$
190,212
$
38,782
$
151,430
$
222,709
$
45,599
$
177,110
Adjustments:
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net realized investment gains
(2,472)
(519)
(1,953)
(1,336)
(281)
(1,055)
Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
$
187,740
$
38,263
$
149,477
$
221,373
$
45,318
$
176,055
Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
Weighted average shares - diluted
356,029
369,943
Net income per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.49
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
Net realized investment gains
(0.01)
—
Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
$
0.43
$
0.49
Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
Net
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
Net
Income before tax / Net income
$
559,263
$
113,170
$
446,093
$
847,977
$
174,214
$
673,763
Adjustments:
Loss on debt extinguishment
26,736
5,615
21,121
—
—
—
Net realized investment gains
(13,245)
(2,781)
(10,464)
(5,108)
(1,073)
(4,035)
Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income
$
572,754
$
116,004
$
456,750
$
842,869
$
173,141
$
669,728
Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
Weighted average shares - diluted
359,293
373,924
Net income per diluted share
$
1.29
$
1.85
Loss on debt extinguishment
0.06
—
Net realized investment gains
(0.03)
(0.01)
Adjusted net operating income per diluted share
$
1.32
$
1.84
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2018
ASSETS
Investments (1)
$
6,682,911
$
5,758,320
$
5,159,019
Cash and cash equivalents
287,953
161,847
151,892
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
8,727
7,209
3,146
Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)
95,042
21,641
33,328
Home office and equipment, net
47,144
50,121
51,734
Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs
21,561
18,531
17,888
Other assets
211,188
211,902
260,795
Total assets
$
7,354,526
$
6,229,571
$
5,677,802
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Loss reserves (2)
$
880,537
$
555,334
$
674,019
Unearned premiums
287,099
380,302
409,985
Federal home loan bank advance
155,000
155,000
155,000
Senior notes
879,379
420,867
419,713
Convertible junior debentures
208,814
256,872
256,872
Other liabilities
244,711
151,962
180,322
Total liabilities
2,655,540
1,920,337
2,095,911
Shareholders' equity
4,698,986
4,309,234
3,581,891
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,354,526
$
6,229,571
$
5,677,802
Book value per share (3)
$
13.88
$
12.41
$
10.08
(1) Investments include net unrealized gains on securities
$
345,124
$
175,482
$
(44,795)
(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves
$
785,495
$
533,693
$
640,691
(3) Shares outstanding
338,573
347,308
355,371
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN
2020
2019
Year-to-date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2020
2019
New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions)
$
33.2
$
32.8
$
28.2
$
17.9
$
19.3
$
112.1
$
63.4
Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans
31.3
30.6
24.9
15.2
16.3
102.0
53.6
Single premium plans
1.9
2.2
3.3
2.7
3.0
10.1
9.8
Product mix as a % of primary NIW
FICO < 680
4
%
4
%
4
%
3
%
3
%
4
%
5
%
>95% LTVs
9
%
9
%
9
%
8
%
9
%
9
%
13
%
>45% DTI
11
%
11
%
11
%
13
%
11
%
11
%
14
%
Singles
6
%
7
%
12
%
15
%
15
%
9
%
16
%
Refinances
34
%
31
%
43
%
35
%
30
%
36
%
19
%
New primary risk written (billions)
$
7.9
$
7.9
$
6.6
$
4.4
$
4.8
$
26.8
$
15.8
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE
2020
2019
Year-to-date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2020
2019
Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions)
$
246.6
$
238.9
$
230.5
$
225.5
$
222.3
Total # of loans
1,126,079
1,111,910
1,092,437
1,083,717
1,079,578
Flow # of loans
1,090,877
1,075,794
1,055,486
1,045,843
1,040,667
Premium Yield
Inforce portfolio yield (1)
45.0
46.3
48.1
49.2
50.3
46.7
51.4
Premium refunds
(0.3)
(0.6)
(0.3)
(0.7)
(0.6)
(0.5)
(0.5)
Accelerated earnings on single premium
5.3
5.5
5.9
3.3
3.6
5.0
2.6
Total direct premium yield
50.0
51.2
53.7
51.8
53.3
51.2
53.5
Ceded premiums earned, net of profit commission and assumed premiums (2)
(6.9)
(7.6)
(11.0)
(5.2)
(4.9)
(7.6)
(5.8)
Net premium yield
43.1
43.6
42.7
46.6
48.4
43.6
47.7
Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands)
$
219.0
$
214.9
$
211.0
$
208.1
$
205.9
Flow only
$
221.5
$
217.3
$
213.4
$
210.4
$
208.2
Annual Persistency
60.5
%
64.5
%
68.2
%
73.0
%
75.8
%
Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions)
$
61.8
$
60.4
$
58.7
$
57.9
$
57.2
By FICO (%) (3)
FICO 760 & >
40
%
40
%
39
%
39
%
39
%
FICO 740-759
17
%
17
%
17
%
17
%
17
%
FICO 720-739
14
%
14
%
14
%
14
%
14
%
FICO 700-719
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
FICO 680-699
8
%
8
%
8
%
8
%
8
%
FICO 660-679
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
FICO 640-659
3
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
FICO 639 & <
3
%
3
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF)
25.1
%
25.3
%
25.5
%
25.7
%
25.7
%
Direct Pool RIF (millions)
With aggregate loss limits
$
210
$
211
$
212
$
212
$
213
Without aggregate loss limits
$
130
$
139
$
148
$
156
$
163
(1)
Total direct premiums earned, excluding accelerated premiums from premium refunds and single premium policy cancellations divided by average primary insurance in force.
(2)
Ceded premiums earned, net of profit commissions and assumed premiums. Assumed premiums include our participation in GSE Credit Risk Transfer programs, of which the impact on the net premium yield was 0.5 bps in 2020 and 0.2 bps in 2019.
(3)
The FICO credit score at the time of origination for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores." A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS
2020
2019
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans
Beginning Delinquent Inventory
64,418
69,326
27,384
30,028
29,940
New Notices
15,193
20,924
57,584
12,398
13,694
Cures
(21,584)
(25,446)
(14,964)
(14,113)
(12,213)
Paid claims
(312)
(375)
(661)
(897)
(922)
Rescissions and denials
(5)
(11)
(17)
(32)
(27)
Other items removed from inventory
—
—
—
—
(444)
Ending Delinquent Inventory
57,710
(1)
64,418
(1)
69,326
(1)
27,384
30,028
Primary IIF Delinquency Rate
5.11
%
5.79
%
6.35
%
2.53
%
2.78
%
Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory
159
172
247
472
538
Primary IIF - # of Delinquent Loans - Flow only
52,459
58,933
63,135
21,322
23,240
Primary IIF Delinquency Rate - Flow only
4.80
%
5.48
%
5.98
%
2.04
%
2.23
%
Composition of Cures
Reported delinquent and cured intraquarter
3,304
4,405
6,751
4,652
4,122
Number of payments delinquent prior to cure
3 payments or less
6,425
13,954
5,905
6,551
5,724
4-11 payments
11,471
6,683
1,961
2,354
2,001
12 payments or more
384
404
347
556
366
Total Cures in Quarter
21,584
25,446
14,964
14,113
12,213
Composition of Paids
Number of payments delinquent at time of claim payment
3 payments or less
3
1
3
1
2
4-11 payments
28
49
58
107
83
12 payments or more
281
325
600
789
837
Total Paids in Quarter
312
375
661
897
922
Aging of Primary Delinquent Inventory
Consecutive months delinquent
3 months or less
11,542
20
%
15,879
25
%
50,646
73
%
7,567
28
%
9,447
32
%
4-11 months
34,620
60
%
37,702
58
%
8,370
12
%
9,535
35
%
9,664
32
%
12 months or more
11,548
20
%
10,837
17
%
10,310
15
%
10,282
37
%
10,917
36
%
Number of payments delinquent
3 payments or less
14,183
25
%
18,541
29
%
51,877
75
%
12,961
47
%
14,895
50
%
4-11 payments
35,977
62
%
38,999
60
%
11,026
16
%
8,178
30
%
8,519
28
%
12 payments or
more
7,550
13
%
6,878
11
%
6,423
9
%
6,245
23
%
6,614
22
%
(1)
As of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, 62%, 67%, and 67%, respectively, of our delinquency inventory were reported to us as subject to forbearance plans, and we believe substantially all represent forbearances related to COVID-19.
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - RESERVES and CLAIMS PAID
2020
2019
Year-to-date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2020
2019
Reserves (millions)
Primary Direct Loss Reserves
$
871
$
831
$
787
$
566
$
546
Pool Direct loss reserves
8
8
10
8
9
Other Gross Reserves
2
1
—
1
—
Total Gross Loss Reserves
$
881
$
840
$
797
$
575
$
555
Primary Average Direct Reserve Per Delinquency
$
15,100
$
12,907
$
11,357
$
20,658
$
18,171
Net Paid Claims (millions) (1)
$
18
$
18
$
32
$
46
$
73
$
114
$
240
Total primary (excluding settlements)
12
15
29
42
42
$
98
193
Rescission and NPL settlements
—
—
—
—
26
$
—
30
Pool
1
—
—
1
2
$
2
4
Reinsurance
(1)
—
(2)
(1)
(1)
$
(4)
(8)
Other
6
3
5
4
4
$
18
21
Reinsurance terminations (1)
—
—
—
—
—
$
—
(14)
Primary Average Claim Payment (thousands)
$
40.4
$
40.6
$
42.9
$
47.2
$
46.3
(2)
$
43.9
$
45.3
(2)
Flow only
$
31.2
$
37.2
$
36.7
$
41.4
$
41.2
(2)
$
37.9
$
39.5
(2)
(1)
Net paid claims, as presented, does not include amounts received in conjunction with terminations or commutations of reinsurance agreements.
(2)
Excludes amounts paid in settlement disputes for claims paying practices and/or commutations of policies.
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - REINSURANCE
2020
2019
Year-to-date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2020
2019
Quota Share Reinsurance
% insurance inforce subject to reinsurance
75.9
%
76.5
%
77.0
%
78.0
%
78.5
%
% NIW subject to reinsurance
74.9
%
76.0
%
73.5
%
71.9
%
79.4
%
74.4
%
81.5
%
Ceded premiums written and earned (millions)
$
36.2
$
43.5
$
61.4
$
26.8
$
23.8
$
167.9
$
111.5
(1)
Ceded losses incurred (millions)
$
12.5
$
20.7
$
39.0
$
5.8
$
3.6
$
78.0
$
11.4
Ceding commissions (millions) (included in underwriting and other expenses)
$
12.6
$
12.1
$
12.0
$
11.4
$
11.0
$
48.1
$
48.8
Profit commission (millions) (included in ceded premiums)
$
26.6
$
17.1
$
(1.2)
$
30.0
$
31.1
$
72.5
$
139.2
Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance
Ceded premiums earned (millions)
$
8.0
$
3.7
$
4.4
$
4.7
$
5.2
$
20.8
$
17.6
Ceded losses incurred (millions)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
(1)
Includes a $6.8 million termination fee paid to terminate a portion of our 2015 quota share reinsurance agreement.
MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: BULK STATISTICS AND MI RATIOS
2020
2019
Year-to-date
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2020
2019
Bulk Primary Insurance Statistics
Insurance in force (billions)
$5.0
$5.1
$5.3
$5.4
$5.6
Risk in force (billions)
$1.4
$1.4
$1.5
$1.5
$1.6
Average loan size (thousands)
$141.5
$142.4
$142.9
$144.0
$144.1
Number of delinquent loans
5,251
5,485
6,191
6,062
6,788
Delinquency rate
14.92%
15.19%
16.75%
16.01%
17.45%
Primary paid claims (excluding settlements) (millions)
$5
$4
$9
$14
$14
$32
$63
Average claim payment (thousands)
$79.0
$53.6
$66.0
$66.5
$62.8
(1)
$65.8
$65.4
(1)
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation - Risk to Capital
9.2:1
(2)
9.4:1
9.6:1
10.2:1
9.7:1
Combined Insurance Companies - Risk to Capital
9.1:1
(2)
9.4:1
9.5:1
10.2:1
9.6:1
GAAP loss ratio (insurance operations only)
17.5%
15.9%
89.2%
23.4%
8.9%
35.7%
11.5%
GAAP underwriting expense ratio (insurance operations only)
19.4%
20.2%
20.1%
17.3%
19.6%
19.2%
18.4%
(1)
Excludes amounts paid in settlement disputes for claims paying practices and/or commutations of policies.
(2)
Preliminary
Risk Factors
As used below, "we," "our" and "us" refer to MGIC Investment Corporation's consolidated operations or to MGIC Investment Corporation, as the context requires; and "MGIC" refers to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation.
Risk Factors Relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to materially impact our financial results and may also materially impact our business, liquidity and financial condition.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a material impact on our 2020 financial results. While uncertain, the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results, liquidity and/or financial condition may also be material. The magnitude of the impact will be influenced by various factors, including the length and severity of the pandemic in the United States, the length of time that measures intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 remain in place, the level of unemployment, and the impact of government initiatives and actions taken by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs") (including mortgage forbearance and modification programs) to mitigate the economic harm caused by COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact our business in various ways, including the following, each of which is described in more detail in the remainder of these risk factors:
Our incurred losses will increase if the number of insured mortgages in our delinquency inventory increases. We establish reserves for insurance losses when delinquency notices are received on loans that are two or more payments past due and for loans we estimate are delinquent prior to the close of the accounting period but for which delinquency notices have not yet been reported to us (this is often referred to as "IBNR").
We may be required to maintain more capital under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") of the GSEs, which generally require more capital to be held for delinquent loans than for performing loans and require more capital to be held as the number of payments missed on delinquent loans increases.
If the number of delinquencies increases, the number of claims that we must pay over time generally increases. In addition, our current estimates of the number of delinquencies for which we will receive claims, and the amount, or severity, of each claim, may increase.
If the number of purchase and/or refinance mortgage originations decreases, the number of mortgages available for us to insure in the near term may decrease.
Our access to the reinsurance markets may be limited and the terms under which we are able to secure reinsurance may be less attractive than the terms of our previous transactions.
Our access to the capital markets may be limited and the terms under which we may access the capital markets may be less attractive than the terms of our previous transactions.
Our operations may be impacted if our management or other employees are unable to perform their duties as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.
Risk Factors Relating to the Mortgage Insurance Industry and its Regulation
Downturns in the domestic economy or declines in home prices may result in more homeowners defaulting and our losses increasing, with a corresponding decrease in our returns.
Losses result from events that reduce a borrower's ability or willingness to make mortgage payments, such as unemployment, health issues, family status, and whether the home of a borrower who defaults on a mortgage can be sold for an amount that will cover unpaid principal and interest and the expenses of the sale. A deterioration in economic conditions, including an increase in unemployment, generally increases the likelihood that borrowers will not have sufficient income to pay their mortgages and can also adversely affect home prices, which in turn can influence the willingness of borrowers with sufficient resources to make mortgage payments when the mortgage balance exceeds the value of the home. Home prices may decline even absent a deterioration in economic conditions due to declines in demand for homes, which in turn may result from changes in buyers' perceptions of the potential for future appreciation, restrictions on and the cost of mortgage credit due to more stringent underwriting standards, higher interest rates, changes to the tax deductibility of mortgage interest, decreases in the rate of household formations, or other factors.
The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% as of December 31, 2019, to 14.7% as of April 30, 2020. It was 6.7% as of December 31, 2020. High levels of unemployment may result in an increasing number of loans in our delinquency inventory and an increasing number of insurance claims; however, the increases are difficult to predict given the uncertainty in the current market environment, including uncertainty about the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the length of time that measures intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 remain in place; effects of forbearance programs enacted by the GSEs, various states and municipalities; and effects of past and future government stimulus programs. Current programs include, among others:
Payment forbearance on federally-backed mortgages (including those delivered to or purchased by the GSEs) to borrowers experiencing a hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional cash payments to individuals provided for in the Consolidated Appropriations Act signed into law in December 2020.
For those mortgages that are not subject to forbearance, a suspension of foreclosures and evictions until at least March 31, 2021, on mortgages purchased or securitized by the GSEs.
Enhanced unemployment payments for pay periods between December 26, 2020 and March 14, 2021.
An extension of the maximum duration for unemployment benefits, generally through March 14, 2021.
Employee retention tax credits for certain small businesses.
"Paycheck Protection Program" to provide small businesses with funds to pay certain payroll and other costs.
Forbearance for federally-insured mortgages allows for mortgage payments to be suspended for up to 360 days; an initial forbearance period of up to 180 days and, if requested by the borrower following contact by the servicer, an extension of up to 180 days. The servicer of the loan must begin attempts to contact the borrower no later than 30 days prior to the expiration of any forbearance plan term and must continue outreach attempts until appropriate contact is made or the forbearance plan term has expired. In certain circumstances, the servicer will be unable to contact the borrower and the forbearance plan will expire after the first 180-day plan. A delinquent loan for which the borrower was unable to be contacted and that is not in a forbearance plan may be more likely to result in a claim than a delinquent loan in a forbearance plan. F