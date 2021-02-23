MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $151.4 million or $0.44 per Diluted Share

Fourth Quarter 2020 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $149.5 million or $0.43 per Diluted Share

Full Year 2020 Net Income of $446.1 million or $1.29 per Diluted share

Full Year 2020 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $456.8 million or $1.32 per Diluted Share

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter was $151.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $177.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the full year of 2020 was $446.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $673.8 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the full year of 2019.

Adjusted net operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $149.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $176.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net operating income for the full year of 2020 was $456.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $669.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share for 2019. We present the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted net operating income" to increase the comparability between periods of our financial results. See "Use of Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Tim Mattke, CEO of MTG and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation ("MGIC") said, "I am pleased to report that we finished 2020 with strong financial results which reflect the favorable housing market trends we have been experiencing especially in the second half of the year."

"Despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market has been resilient and, given our market presence and the overall market size, we wrote $112.1 billion of new insurance in 2020, including $33.2 billion in the fourth quarter. As a result, insurance in force increased more than 10% year-over-year, despite the lower annual persistency associated with the strong refinance market. In 2020, we further strengthened our already strong capital and liquidity positions by reducing the amount of holding company debt due in 2023, increasing liquidity at our holding company, ceding additional risk through reinsurance transactions, and increasing MGIC's statutory and PMIERs capital positions."

Mattke continued, "In 2020 our company wrote a record volume of new business while being challenged by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher losses incurred, especially in the second quarter of the year. I am very proud of our team members who remain focused on executing our business strategies and providing critical support for our customers and the housing market, especially for first-time homebuyers, as we all continue to navigate through the current environment."

Mattke concluded, "I am encouraged about the continued resiliency of the housing market; however, there is still uncertainty about the timing and pace of the economic recovery and the long-term impact of the governmental and GSE response to aid consumers impacted by the pandemic, including loss mitigation efforts undertaken by the GSEs and loan servicers. I am at the same time excited about our ability to provide credit enhancement and low down payment solutions to lenders, GSEs and borrowers."

Fourth Quarter Summary

New insurance written was $33.2 billion, compared to $32.8 billion the third quarter of 2020 and $19.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting the resilience of the purchase mortgage market, the attractive refinance market, and our position in the market.

Persistency, or the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 60.5% at December 31, 2020, compared to 64.5% at September 30, 2020 and 75.8% at December 31, 2019.

Insurance in force (IIF) of $246.6 billion at December 31, 2020 increased by 3.2% during the quarter and 10.9% compared to December 31, 2019.

Primary delinquency inventory of 57,710 loans at December 31, 2020 decreased from 64,418 loans at September 30, 2020, but increased from 30,028 loans at December 31, 2019 primarily due to the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.

The loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 17.5%, compared to 15.9% for the third quarter of 2020 and 8.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 19.4%, compared to 20.2% for the third quarter of 2020 and 19.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net premium yield was 43.1 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 43.6 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 and 48.4 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

MGIC Investment Corporation paid a $0.06 dividend per common share to shareholders during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Book value per common share outstanding increased by 4.1% from September 30, 2020 and by 11.8% from December 31, 2019 to $13.88 (December 31, 2020 book value per common share outstanding includes $1.02 in net unrealized gains on securities, compared to $0.51 at December 31, 2019).

In October, MGIC entered into a $412.9 million excess of loss reinsurance agreement (executed through an insurance linked note transaction) that covers a portion of policies issued from January 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Activities

In February, MGIC entered into a $398.8 million excess of loss reinsurance agreement (executed through an insurance linked note transaction) that covers a portion of policies issued from August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

$248.5 billion of IIF at January 31, 2021, compared to $246.6 billion of IIF at December 31, 2020.

MGIC Investment Corporation declared a $0.06 dividend per common share to shareholders.

Revenues

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $302.3 million, compared to $311.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decrease reflects lower premiums earned and lower net investment income. Net premiums written for the quarter were $233.4 million, compared to $254.0 million for the same period last year. Net premiums earned for the quarter were $261.4 million, compared to $266.3 million for the same period last year. The decrease in net premiums written was due to lower premium rates on our IIF and a decrease in profit commission on our quota share reinsurance transactions which resulted from higher ceded incurred losses. These effects were partially offset by higher average IIF. Net premiums earned were also impacted by an increase in accelerated premiums earned from single premium policy cancellations. Investment income for the fourth quarter decreased to $36.1 million, from $41.3 million for the same period last year, resulting from lower investment yields, partially offset by an increase in the consolidated investment portfolio.

Losses and expenses

Losses incurred

Net losses incurred were $45.8 million, compared to $23.7 million in the same period last year. In the fourth quarter of 2020, our re-estimation of reserves on previous delinquencies resulted in insignificant loss development compared to $24 million of favorable loss reserve development in the fourth quarter of 2019. Primarily reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the fourth quarter of 2020, we received 11% more new delinquency notices than we did in the same period last year; however, we received 27% fewer new delinquency notices compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 74% fewer delinquency notices compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we also decreased our incurred but not reported, or IBNR, reserve from $34 million to $27 million.

Underwriting and other expenses

Net underwriting and other expenses were $48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $52.3 million in the same period last year.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $18.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $12.9 million in the same period last year. The increase is due to the issuance of the 5.25% Senior Notes in August 2020, partially offset by the repurchase of a portion of the 5.75% Senior Notes and the 9% Convertible Junior Debentures.

Provision for income taxes

The effective income tax rate was 20.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 20.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Capital

Total consolidated shareholders' equity was $4.7 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2019.

MGIC's PMIERs Available Assets totaled $5.3 billion, or $1.8 billion above its Minimum Required Assets as of December 31, 2020.

Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

Total consolidated assets were $7.4 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $6.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2018.

The fair value of our consolidated investment portfolio, cash and cash equivalents was $7.0 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $5.9 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Investments, cash and cash equivalents at the holding company were $847 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $325 million as of December 31, 2019 and $248 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total consolidated debt as of December 31, 2020 was $1.2 billion, compared to $832 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

About MGIC

MGIC ( www.mgic.com ), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations by providing mortgage insurance, which helps families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At December 31, 2020, MGIC had $246.6 billion of primary insurance in force covering over 1.1 million mortgages.

This press release, which includes certain additional statistical and other information, including non-GAAP financial information and a supplement that contains various portfolio statistics, are all available on the Company's website at https://mtg.mgic.com/ under "Newsroom."

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts . For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting .

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

Our actual results could be affected by the risk factors below. These risk factors should be reviewed in connection with this press release and our periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors may also cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward looking statements that we may make. Forward looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events. Among others, statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "will" or "expect," or words of similar import, are forward looking statements. These risk factors, including the discussion of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice as the Company cannot predict all risks relating to this evolving set of events. We are not undertaking any obligation to update any forward looking statements or other statements we may make even though these statements may be affected by events or circumstances occurring after the forward looking statements or other statements were made. No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was delivered for dissemination to the public.

While we communicate with securities analysts from time to time, it is against our policy to disclose to them any material non-public information or other confidential information. Accordingly, investors should not assume that we agree with any statement or report issued by any analyst irrespective of the content of the statement or report, and such reports are not our responsibility.

Use of Non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that use of the Non-GAAP measures of adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share facilitate the evaluation of the company's core financial performance thereby providing relevant information to investors. These measures are not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP income (loss) before tax, excluding the effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss) and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net realized investment gains (losses), gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net impairment losses recognized in income (loss), and infrequent or unusual non-operating items where applicable. The amounts of adjustments to components of pre-tax operating income (loss) are tax effected using a federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Adjusted net operating income (loss) per diluted share is calculated in a manner consistent with the accounting standard regarding earnings per share by dividing (i) adjusted net operating income (loss) after making adjustments for interest expense on convertible debt, whenever the impact is dilutive, by (ii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, which reflects share dilution from unvested restricted stock units and from convertible debt when dilutive under the "if-converted" method.

Although adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) and adjusted net operating income (loss) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items represent items that are: (1) not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) impacted by both discretionary and other economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, along with the reasons for their treatment, are described below. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these adjustments. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by us.

(1) Net realized investment gains (losses). The recognition of net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing of individual securities sales is highly discretionary and is influenced by such factors as market opportunities, our tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.



(2) Gains and losses on debt extinguishment. Gains and losses on debt extinguishment result from discretionary activities that are undertaken to enhance our capital position, improve our debt profile, and/or reduce potential dilution from our outstanding convertible debt.



(3) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings. The recognition of net impairment losses on investments can vary significantly in both size and timing, depending on market credit cycles, individual issuer performance, and general economic conditions.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net premiums written

$ 233,396



$ 254,015



$ 928,742



$ 1,001,308

Revenues















Net premiums earned

$ 261,367



$ 266,267



$ 1,021,943



$ 1,030,988

Net investment income

36,118



41,322



154,396



167,045

Net realized investment gains

2,901



1,320



13,752



5,306

Other revenue

1,895



2,717



9,055



10,638

Total revenues

302,281



311,626



1,199,146



1,213,977

Losses and expenses















Losses incurred, net

45,758



23,690



364,774



118,575

Underwriting and other expenses, net

48,296



52,293



188,778



194,769

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



26,736



—

Interest expense

18,015



12,934



59,595



52,656

Total losses and expenses

112,069



88,917



639,883



366,000

Income before tax

190,212



222,709



559,263



847,977

Provision for income taxes

38,782



45,599



113,170



174,214

Net income

$ 151,430



$ 177,110



$ 446,093



$ 673,763

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 1.29



$ 1.85



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income

$ 151,430



$ 177,110



$ 446,093



$ 673,763

Interest expense, net of tax:















9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

3,712



4,566



17,004



18,264

Diluted net income available to common shareholders

$ 155,142



$ 181,676



$ 463,097



$ 692,027



















Weighted average shares - basic

338,599



348,538



339,953



352,827

Effect of dilutive securities:















Unvested restricted stock units

1,877



2,377



1,589



2,069

9% Convertible Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2063

15,553



19,028



17,751



19,028

Weighted average shares - diluted

356,029



369,943



359,293



373,924

Net income per diluted share

$ 0.44



$ 0.49



$ 1.29



$ 1.85



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income



Three Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net (after-tax) Income before tax / Net income

$ 190,212



$ 38,782



$ 151,430



$ 222,709



$ 45,599



$ 177,110

Adjustments:























Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



—



—



—



—

Net realized investment gains

(2,472)



(519)



(1,953)



(1,336)



(281)



(1,055)

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 187,740



$ 38,263



$ 149,477



$ 221,373



$ 45,318



$ 176,055



























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share Weighted average shares - diluted









356,029











369,943



























Net income per diluted share









$ 0.44











$ 0.49

Loss on debt extinguishment









—











—

Net realized investment gains









(0.01)











—

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 0.43











$ 0.49





























Reconciliation of Income before tax / Net income to Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income



Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax)

Pre-tax

Tax Effect

Net

(after-tax) Income before tax / Net income

$ 559,263



$ 113,170



$ 446,093



$ 847,977



$ 174,214



$ 673,763

Adjustments:























Loss on debt extinguishment

26,736



5,615



21,121



—



—



—

Net realized investment gains

(13,245)



(2,781)



(10,464)



(5,108)



(1,073)



(4,035)

Adjusted pre-tax operating income / Adjusted net operating income

$ 572,754



$ 116,004



$ 456,750



$ 842,869



$ 173,141



$ 669,728



























Reconciliation of Net income per diluted share to Adjusted net operating income per diluted share Weighted average shares - diluted









359,293











373,924



























Net income per diluted share









$ 1.29











$ 1.85

Loss on debt extinguishment









0.06











—

Net realized investment gains









(0.03)











(0.01)

Adjusted net operating income per diluted share









$ 1.32











$ 1.84



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2018 ASSETS











Investments (1)

$ 6,682,911



$ 5,758,320



$ 5,159,019

Cash and cash equivalents

287,953



161,847



151,892

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

8,727



7,209



3,146

Reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves (2)

95,042



21,641



33,328

Home office and equipment, net

47,144



50,121



51,734

Deferred insurance policy acquisition costs

21,561



18,531





17,888





Other assets

211,188



211,902



260,795



Total assets

$ 7,354,526



$ 6,229,571



$ 5,677,802



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





...







Liabilities:













Loss reserves (2)

$ 880,537



$ 555,334



$ 674,019



Unearned premiums

287,099



380,302



409,985



Federal home loan bank advance

155,000



155,000



155,000



Senior notes

879,379



420,867



419,713



Convertible junior debentures

208,814



256,872



256,872



Other liabilities

244,711



151,962



180,322



Total liabilities

2,655,540



1,920,337



2,095,911



Shareholders' equity

4,698,986



4,309,234



3,581,891



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,354,526



$ 6,229,571



$ 5,677,802



Book value per share (3)

$ 13.88



$ 12.41



$ 10.08



















(1) Investments include net unrealized gains on securities

$ 345,124



$ 175,482



$ (44,795)



(2) Loss reserves, net of reinsurance recoverable on loss reserves

$ 785,495



$ 533,693



$ 640,691



(3) Shares outstanding

338,573



347,308



355,371



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - NEW INSURANCE WRITTEN





























2020

2019

Year-to-date

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2020

2019 New primary insurance written (NIW) (billions) $ 33.2



$ 32.8



$ 28.2



$ 17.9



$ 19.3



$ 112.1



$ 63.4





























Monthly (including split premium plans) and annual premium plans 31.3



30.6



24.9



15.2



16.3



102.0



53.6

Single premium plans 1.9



2.2



3.3



2.7



3.0



10.1



9.8





























Product mix as a % of primary NIW

























FICO < 680 4 %

4 %

4 %

3 %

3 %

4 %

5 % >95% LTVs 9 %

9 %

9 %

8 %

9 %

9 %

13 % >45% DTI 11 %

11 %

11 %

13 %

11 %

11 %

14 % Singles 6 %

7 %

12 %

15 %

15 %

9 %

16 % Refinances 34 %

31 %

43 %

35 %

30 %

36 %

19 %



























New primary risk written (billions) $ 7.9



$ 7.9



$ 6.6



$ 4.4



$ 4.8



$ 26.8



$ 15.8



MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - INSURANCE IN FORCE and RISK IN FORCE





























2020

2019

Year-to-date

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2020

2019 Primary Insurance In Force (IIF) (billions) $ 246.6



$ 238.9



$ 230.5



$ 225.5



$ 222.3









Total # of loans 1,126,079



1,111,910



1,092,437



1,083,717



1,079,578









Flow # of loans 1,090,877



1,075,794



1,055,486



1,045,843



1,040,667





































Premium Yield

























Inforce portfolio yield (1) 45.0



46.3



48.1



49.2



50.3



46.7



51.4

Premium refunds (0.3)



(0.6)



(0.3)



(0.7)



(0.6)



(0.5)



(0.5)

Accelerated earnings on single premium 5.3



5.5



5.9



3.3



3.6



5.0



2.6

Total direct premium yield 50.0



51.2



53.7



51.8



53.3



51.2



53.5

Ceded premiums earned, net of profit commission and assumed premiums (2) (6.9)



(7.6)



(11.0)



(5.2)



(4.9)



(7.6)



(5.8)

Net premium yield 43.1



43.6



42.7



46.6



48.4



43.6



47.7





























Average Loan Size of IIF (thousands) $ 219.0



$ 214.9



$ 211.0



$ 208.1



$ 205.9









Flow only $ 221.5



$ 217.3



$ 213.4



$ 210.4



$ 208.2





































Annual Persistency 60.5 %

64.5 %

68.2 %

73.0 %

75.8 %



































Primary Risk In Force (RIF) (billions) $ 61.8



$ 60.4



$ 58.7



$ 57.9



$ 57.2









By FICO (%) (3)

























FICO 760 & > 40 %

40 %

39 %

39 %

39 %







FICO 740-759 17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %

17 %







FICO 720-739 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %







FICO 700-719 11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %

11 %







FICO 680-699 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

8 %







FICO 660-679 4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %

4 %







FICO 640-659 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 %

3 %







FICO 639 & < 3 %

3 %

4 %

4 %

4 %



































Average Coverage Ratio (RIF/IIF) 25.1 %

25.3 %

25.5 %

25.7 %

25.7 %



































Direct Pool RIF (millions)

























With aggregate loss limits $ 210



$ 211



$ 212



$ 212



$ 213









Without aggregate loss limits $ 130



$ 139



$ 148



$ 156



$ 163











(1) Total direct premiums earned, excluding accelerated premiums from premium refunds and single premium policy cancellations divided by average primary insurance in force. (2) Ceded premiums earned, net of profit commissions and assumed premiums. Assumed premiums include our participation in GSE Credit Risk Transfer programs, of which the impact on the net premium yield was 0.5 bps in 2020 and 0.2 bps in 2019. (3) The FICO credit score at the time of origination for a loan with multiple borrowers is the lowest of the borrowers' "decision FICO scores." A borrower's "decision FICO score" is determined as follows: if there are three FICO scores available, the middle FICO score is used; if two FICO scores are available, the lower of the two is used; if only one FICO score is available, it is used.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - DELINQUENCY STATISTICS

























2020

2019



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Primary IIF - Delinquent Roll Forward - # of Loans



















Beginning Delinquent Inventory 64,418



69,326



27,384



30,028



29,940



New Notices 15,193



20,924



57,584



12,398



13,694



Cures (21,584)



(25,446)



(14,964)



(14,113)



(12,213)



Paid claims (312)



(375)



(661)



(897)



(922)



Rescissions and denials (5)



(11)



(17)



(32)



(27)



Other items removed from inventory —



—



—



—



(444)



Ending Delinquent Inventory 57,710

(1) 64,418

(1) 69,326

(1) 27,384



30,028

























Primary IIF Delinquency Rate 5.11 %

5.79 %

6.35 %

2.53 %

2.78 %

Primary claim received inventory included in ending delinquent inventory 159



172



247



472



538

























Primary IIF - # of Delinquent Loans - Flow only 52,459



58,933



63,135



21,322



23,240



Primary IIF Delinquency Rate - Flow only 4.80 %

5.48 %

5.98 %

2.04 %

2.23 %























Composition of Cures



















Reported delinquent and cured intraquarter 3,304



4,405



6,751



4,652



4,122



Number of payments delinquent prior to cure



















3 payments or less 6,425



13,954



5,905



6,551



5,724



4-11 payments 11,471



6,683



1,961



2,354



2,001



12 payments or more 384



404



347



556



366



Total Cures in Quarter 21,584



25,446



14,964



14,113



12,213

























Composition of Paids



















Number of payments delinquent at time of claim payment



















3 payments or less 3



1



3



1



2



4-11 payments 28



49



58



107



83



12 payments or more 281



325



600



789



837



Total Paids in Quarter 312



375



661



897



922

























Aging of Primary Delinquent Inventory



















Consecutive months delinquent



















3 months or less 11,542

20 % 15,879

25 % 50,646

73 % 7,567

28 % 9,447

32 % 4-11 months 34,620

60 % 37,702

58 % 8,370

12 % 9,535

35 % 9,664

32 % 12 months or more 11,548

20 % 10,837

17 % 10,310

15 % 10,282

37 % 10,917

36 %





















Number of payments delinquent



















3 payments or less 14,183

25 % 18,541

29 % 51,877

75 % 12,961

47 % 14,895

50 % 4-11 payments 35,977

62 % 38,999

60 % 11,026

16 % 8,178

30 % 8,519

28 % 12 payments or more 7,550

13 % 6,878

11 % 6,423

9 % 6,245

23 % 6,614

22 %

(1) As of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, 62%, 67%, and 67%, respectively, of our delinquency inventory were reported to us as subject to forbearance plans, and we believe substantially all represent forbearances related to COVID-19.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - RESERVES and CLAIMS PAID











































2020

2019



Year-to-date



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4



2020

2019

Reserves (millions)





























Primary Direct Loss Reserves $ 871



$ 831



$ 787



$ 566



$ 546













Pool Direct loss reserves 8



8



10



8



9













Other Gross Reserves 2



1



—



1



—













Total Gross Loss Reserves $ 881



$ 840



$ 797



$ 575



$ 555













































Primary Average Direct Reserve Per Delinquency $ 15,100



$ 12,907



$ 11,357



$ 20,658



$ 18,171













































































Net Paid Claims (millions) (1) $ 18



$ 18



$ 32



$ 46



$ 73





$ 114



$ 240



Total primary (excluding settlements) 12



15



29



42



42





$ 98



193



Rescission and NPL settlements —



—



—



—



26





$ —



30



Pool 1



—



—



1



2





$ 2



4



Reinsurance (1)



—



(2)



(1)



(1)





$ (4)



(8)



Other 6



3



5



4



4





$ 18



21



Reinsurance terminations (1) —



—



—



—



—





$ —



(14)



































Primary Average Claim Payment (thousands) $ 40.4



$ 40.6



$ 42.9



$ 47.2



$ 46.3

(2)

$ 43.9



$ 45.3

(2) Flow only $ 31.2



$ 37.2



$ 36.7



$ 41.4



$ 41.2

(2)

$ 37.9



$ 39.5

(2)

































(1) Net paid claims, as presented, does not include amounts received in conjunction with terminations or commutations of reinsurance agreements. (2) Excludes amounts paid in settlement disputes for claims paying practices and/or commutations of policies.

MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - REINSURANCE









































2020

2019

Year-to-date



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2020

2019

Quota Share Reinsurance



























% insurance inforce subject to reinsurance 75.9 %

76.5 %

77.0 %

78.0 %

78.5 %









% NIW subject to reinsurance 74.9 %

76.0 %

73.5 %

71.9 %

79.4 %

74.4 %

81.5 %

Ceded premiums written and earned (millions) $ 36.2



$ 43.5



$ 61.4



$ 26.8



$ 23.8



$ 167.9



$ 111.5

(1) Ceded losses incurred (millions) $ 12.5



$ 20.7



$ 39.0



$ 5.8



$ 3.6



$ 78.0



$ 11.4



Ceding commissions (millions) (included in underwriting and other expenses) $ 12.6



$ 12.1



$ 12.0



$ 11.4



$ 11.0



$ 48.1



$ 48.8



Profit commission (millions) (included in ceded premiums) $ 26.6



$ 17.1



$ (1.2)



$ 30.0



$ 31.1



$ 72.5



$ 139.2

































Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance



























Ceded premiums earned (millions) $ 8.0



$ 3.7



$ 4.4



$ 4.7



$ 5.2



$ 20.8



$ 17.6



Ceded losses incurred (millions) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





(1) Includes a $6.8 million termination fee paid to terminate a portion of our 2015 quota share reinsurance agreement.





MGIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: BULK STATISTICS AND MI RATIOS



































2020

2019



Year-to-date



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4



2020

2019

Bulk Primary Insurance Statistics





























Insurance in force (billions) $5.0

$5.1

$5.3

$5.4

$5.6











Risk in force (billions) $1.4

$1.4

$1.5

$1.5

$1.6











Average loan size (thousands) $141.5

$142.4

$142.9

$144.0

$144.1











Number of delinquent loans 5,251

5,485

6,191

6,062

6,788











Delinquency rate 14.92%

15.19%

16.75%

16.01%

17.45%











Primary paid claims (excluding settlements) (millions) $5

$4

$9

$14

$14



$32

$63

Average claim payment (thousands) $79.0

$53.6

$66.0

$66.5

$62.8 (1)

$65.8

$65.4 (1)































Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation - Risk to Capital 9.2:1 (2) 9.4:1

9.6:1

10.2:1

9.7:1











Combined Insurance Companies - Risk to Capital 9.1:1 (2) 9.4:1

9.5:1

10.2:1

9.6:1











































GAAP loss ratio (insurance operations only) 17.5%

15.9%

89.2%

23.4%

8.9%



35.7%

11.5%

GAAP underwriting expense ratio (insurance operations only) 19.4%

20.2%

20.1%

17.3%

19.6%



19.2%

18.4%



































(1) Excludes amounts paid in settlement disputes for claims paying practices and/or commutations of policies. (2) Preliminary

Risk Factors

As used below, "we," "our" and "us" refer to MGIC Investment Corporation's consolidated operations or to MGIC Investment Corporation, as the context requires; and "MGIC" refers to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation.

Risk Factors Relating to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to materially impact our financial results and may also materially impact our business, liquidity and financial condition.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a material impact on our 2020 financial results. While uncertain, the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results, liquidity and/or financial condition may also be material. The magnitude of the impact will be influenced by various factors, including the length and severity of the pandemic in the United States, the length of time that measures intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 remain in place, the level of unemployment, and the impact of government initiatives and actions taken by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs") (including mortgage forbearance and modification programs) to mitigate the economic harm caused by COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact our business in various ways, including the following, each of which is described in more detail in the remainder of these risk factors:

Our incurred losses will increase if the number of insured mortgages in our delinquency inventory increases. We establish reserves for insurance losses when delinquency notices are received on loans that are two or more payments past due and for loans we estimate are delinquent prior to the close of the accounting period but for which delinquency notices have not yet been reported to us (this is often referred to as "IBNR").

We may be required to maintain more capital under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") of the GSEs, which generally require more capital to be held for delinquent loans than for performing loans and require more capital to be held as the number of payments missed on delinquent loans increases.

If the number of delinquencies increases, the number of claims that we must pay over time generally increases. In addition, our current estimates of the number of delinquencies for which we will receive claims, and the amount, or severity, of each claim, may increase.

If the number of purchase and/or refinance mortgage originations decreases, the number of mortgages available for us to insure in the near term may decrease.

Our access to the reinsurance markets may be limited and the terms under which we are able to secure reinsurance may be less attractive than the terms of our previous transactions.

Our access to the capital markets may be limited and the terms under which we may access the capital markets may be less attractive than the terms of our previous transactions.

Our operations may be impacted if our management or other employees are unable to perform their duties as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses.

Risk Factors Relating to the Mortgage Insurance Industry and its Regulation

Downturns in the domestic economy or declines in home prices may result in more homeowners defaulting and our losses increasing, with a corresponding decrease in our returns.

Losses result from events that reduce a borrower's ability or willingness to make mortgage payments, such as unemployment, health issues, family status, and whether the home of a borrower who defaults on a mortgage can be sold for an amount that will cover unpaid principal and interest and the expenses of the sale. A deterioration in economic conditions, including an increase in unemployment, generally increases the likelihood that borrowers will not have sufficient income to pay their mortgages and can also adversely affect home prices, which in turn can influence the willingness of borrowers with sufficient resources to make mortgage payments when the mortgage balance exceeds the value of the home. Home prices may decline even absent a deterioration in economic conditions due to declines in demand for homes, which in turn may result from changes in buyers' perceptions of the potential for future appreciation, restrictions on and the cost of mortgage credit due to more stringent underwriting standards, higher interest rates, changes to the tax deductibility of mortgage interest, decreases in the rate of household formations, or other factors.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% as of December 31, 2019, to 14.7% as of April 30, 2020. It was 6.7% as of December 31, 2020. High levels of unemployment may result in an increasing number of loans in our delinquency inventory and an increasing number of insurance claims; however, the increases are difficult to predict given the uncertainty in the current market environment, including uncertainty about the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the length of time that measures intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 remain in place; effects of forbearance programs enacted by the GSEs, various states and municipalities; and effects of past and future government stimulus programs. Current programs include, among others:

Payment forbearance on federally-backed mortgages (including those delivered to or purchased by the GSEs) to borrowers experiencing a hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional cash payments to individuals provided for in the Consolidated Appropriations Act signed into law in December 2020.

For those mortgages that are not subject to forbearance, a suspension of foreclosures and evictions until at least March 31, 2021, on mortgages purchased or securitized by the GSEs.

Enhanced unemployment payments for pay periods between December 26, 2020 and March 14, 2021.

An extension of the maximum duration for unemployment benefits, generally through March 14, 2021.

Employee retention tax credits for certain small businesses.

"Paycheck Protection Program" to provide small businesses with funds to pay certain payroll and other costs.

Forbearance for federally-insured mortgages allows for mortgage payments to be suspended for up to 360 days; an initial forbearance period of up to 180 days and, if requested by the borrower following contact by the servicer, an extension of up to 180 days. The servicer of the loan must begin attempts to contact the borrower no later than 30 days prior to the expiration of any forbearance plan term and must continue outreach attempts until appropriate contact is made or the forbearance plan term has expired. In certain circumstances, the servicer will be unable to contact the borrower and the forbearance plan will expire after the first 180-day plan. A delinquent loan for which the borrower was unable to be contacted and that is not in a forbearance plan may be more likely to result in a claim than a delinquent loan in a forbearance plan. F