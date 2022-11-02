U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -1.12 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.60
    -15.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.48 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9815
    -0.0062 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    -0.0104 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8900
    -0.3420 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,157.33
    -333.59 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

MGM China Reports 2022 Third-Quarter Results

·4 min read

Participated in Public Tender of Macau Gaming Concession  Full Confidence in Macau Future Development

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Macau and Greater China are under the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022. A local outbreak in Macau at end-June led to safeguard measures, including a 12-day suspension of business activities in July and tightened travel and border controls during the quarter, have severely hampered Macau visitation.

Daily visitor arrivals for Macau and visitation from mainland China both decreased by 44% from the second quarter.

Headline GGR in the third quarter was down further hit the lowest level since the border opened. Market-wide GGR was down 35% quarter-to-quarter to MOP5.5 billion, representing 8% of pre-pandemic levels.

  • During the third quarter, MGM China recorded total revenue of approximately HK$687 million, compared to HK$1.1 billion in the second quarter. The Group recorded negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$536 million, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$382 million previously. Occupancy was 21% in the third quarter, compared to 25.6% in the second quarter.

  • MGM China had market share of 13.2% for the third quarter. Our GGR in third quarter was 11% of 19Q4 pre-pandemic levels, compared to 8% market levels. Our team focuses on positioning our properties to capture opportunities in premium mass business and preparing for return of demand in the longer term while controlling cost.

  • The Group maintained a healthy financial position. As of September 30, 2022, the Group had total liquidity of approximately HK$9.9 billion, comprised of cash and cash equivalent and undrawn revolver.

During the reporting period, Macau has made significant progress and set preparation for retendering of gaming concession. On July 1, the Macau Chief Executive approved Administrative Regulation 28/2022, which covers details of the bidding for gaming concessions, the qualifications of bidding companies and the criteria for granting. On July 28, the Chief Executive Dispatch was published and announced the opening of the public tender.

We have officially submitted in September our application for a new concession and we remain committed to supporting Macau's continual development as a world-class tourism and leisure destination. The Macau government is in the process of reviewing each of the concessionaire proposals and it is expected the granting of the new concession to be announced by the end of the year.

On the other hand, the China's National Immigration Administration has announced it accepts applications for electronic travel permits for mainland residents to travel to Macau, started November 1. This resumption includes group tour visas and Individual Visitor Scheme visas for all 49 eligible cities. The Administration further stated that Mainland Chinese's demand for travel to Macau has been increasing.

Kenneth Feng, President, Strategic & Chief Financial Officer of MGM China said: "We aim to support the Macau government in achieving its diversification goals and will continue to invest in innovative projects and programs that help the region flourish. We expect the travel relaxation measures will drive a gradual recovery in visitation. We look forwards to participating in the future development of Macau."

About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/sub-concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-china-reports-2022-third-quarter-results-301666937.html

SOURCE MGM China

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • TOURMALINE DELIVERS STRONG CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW IN Q3 2022, ANNOUNCES INCREASED BASE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2022, increase the quarterly base dividend and declare a special dividend.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Why PayPal Stock Fell 4.4% on Wednesday

    Like most of the market on Wednesday, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) finished lower on the day, dropping 4.4% to $79.45 at the closing bell. There is not a lot of mystery as to why PayPal, along with the rest of the market, dropped on Wednesday. The catalyst was the Federal Reserve Board, which raised interest rates by 75 basis points today, its fourth straight hike.

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Qualcomm's outlook on handset volumes is 'pretty dreadful': Analyst

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm earnings and guidance.

  • Devon's (DVN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Devon Energy's (DVN) third-quarter earnings and revenues were better than expected and its performance will be further driven by an accretive acquisition of Eagle Ford.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Ardmore Shipping (ASC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 11.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Bandwidth Stock Soared 41.5% This Morning

    Shares of cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) blazed 41.5% higher on Monday, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, after "beating earnings" by a factor of nine last night. Heading into Q3 earnings, analysts had forecast Bandwidth would earn only $0.03 per share (pro forma) on sales of $140.9 million. In fact, Bandwidth earned $0.27 per share, and sales came in at $148 million.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate Is More Attractive.

    But the new I Bond is now structured to include a 0.4% fixed rate in addition to the inflation adjustment. Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week.

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks With 357% to 571% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the three major U.S. indexes achieved their all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January, each has fallen into a bear market, with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. Of course, optimism can vary quite significantly on Wall Street. What follows are three high-octane growth stocks that select analysts and pundits believe offer upside ranging from 357% to as much as 571%!