U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,979.87
    +71.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,581.28
    +435.98 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.90
    +246.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.00
    +39.68 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.82
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.12 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0101 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1540
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1010
    +1.3440 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,343.06
    +408.59 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.29
    +22.58 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

MGP Ingredients Announces Participation in the 5th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

MGP Ingredients
·3 min read
MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients

ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, as well as a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Consumer Conference, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT).

David Colo, president and CEO, David Bratcher, COO, and Brandon Gall, CFO, will participate in the fireside chat.

Links to both live sessions, as well as replays available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of MGP Ingredients investor relations website at https://ir.mgpingredients.com.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP’s historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

For More Information
Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Oregon’s Dutch Bros. Coffee to make Florida debut in Apopka

    The chain's menu includes hot or cold coffee in a variety of flavors such as caramel pumpkin brulee, as well as tea, cocoa, snacks and more.

  • Au Bon Pain Reveals New Bakery-Cafe Design

    Impressive results, new design promise a bright future for the brand

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, Pizza Hut Spokesman

    It’s not surprising to see well-known figures popping up in commercials for fast food chains. That’s advertising 101: Get a famous person to push your product. Over the years we’ve seen athletes, actors, musicians, and influencers sell us sandwiches and burgers and fried chicken. But in 1998, one Pizza Hut commercial made waves featuring former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at 91 last week. The unearthed commercial is being called an “era-defining artifact” by BBC, one that reflects

  • Danny DeVito shows off his Jersey pride, taking a side on Taylor Ham v. pork roll

    Asbury Park legend Danny DeVito weighed in on the Taylor ham vs. pork roll argument, then visited the Jersey Shore.

  • STK Steakhouse lands Charlotte Plaza space for first local restaurant

    STK Steakhouse is bringing its high-energy, upscale vibes to Charlotte Plaza. The fine-dining venture has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant at 201 S. College St.

  • America's Largest Pizza Chain Is Currently Offering 20% Off All Menu Items

    A pizza night might be in the cards for you and your family this week. The largest pizza chain in the country is treating customers to a major price cut in order to give them a break amid the never-ending cycle of growing prices.Domino's is known for frequently offering value deals and coupons on select items. But starting now, for a limited time, the pizza giant is discounting its entire menu by 20%—that's everything from pizza and pasta to drinks and desserts.RELATED: The World's Largest Pizza

  • Domino’s ‘Inflation Relief Deal’ Offers 20% Off All Menu Items

    Domino’s just launched an inflation relief deal —20% off everything on the menu if you order online — through Oct. 16.

  • Guy Fieri in Florida: Where to find 35+ restaurants seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

    Ahead of new episodes featuring Florida restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," we look back at Sunshine State businesses already on "Triple D."

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • MORNING BID-It's raining yen

    A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • 4 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Leader Apple

    Dow Jones tech titan Apple is building a new base ahead of the company's "Far Out" event.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Gold Treads Water With Focus on Interest Rates and Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold traded little changed for a second day as the dollar steadied and markets awaited an expected European Central Bank interest-rate hikeMost Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Power Use to Hit Record, Raising Chance of BlackoutsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesStocks Erase Drop With Rebound in Defensive Shares: Markets WrapBullion is sta

  • It's raining yen

    Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • Tough to Find 'Significant Reasons' to Be Long Sterling: CIBC

    Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC, sees "further to go" before sterling reaches the bottom on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • U.S. oil futures edge higher a day after the OPEC+ decision to cut output

    U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as traders in the U.S., following a holiday on Monday, got a chance to react to a decision by OPEC+ to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day in October. The decision essentially reversed September's 100,000 barrel-per-day increase. In terms of signaling, "the move is important as it indicates that OPEC+ is watching demand very closely and is trying to manage supply to keep a floor on oil prices," said Noah Barrett, research analyst f

  • Broad Crypto Markets Sell-Off Ahead of Ethereum Merge

    AdvisorShares CEO Noah Hamman dissects the red across the crypto markets this morning. For those who are concerned about "the changes that can come" with the Merge or "anything that's unexpected ... a day like today where it's down so significantly ... is not surprising," he said.

  • Is TLRY Stock A Buy As Germany Gets Closer To Cannabis Legalization?

    Tilray is near a 52-week low but can new products and potential new legalization may reignite the stock?

  • Chile Stuns With a Full Percentage Point Interest-Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank stunned investors by delivering a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike of 100 basis points to combat rising inflation forecasts while also signaling that the end to its bold tightening cycle is near.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North Kor