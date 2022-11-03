U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

MGP Ingredients Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results

MGP Ingredients
·23 min read
MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients

Consolidated sales increased 14% from prior year period
Continued strength across each business segment

ATCHISON, Kan., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

2022 third quarter consolidated results compared to 2021 third quarter

  • Sales increased 14% to $201.2 million, as a result of record third quarter sales across all three business segments.

  • Gross profit increased 3% to $59.1 million, representing 29.4% of sales.

  • Operating income increased 3% to $33.9 million. Adjusted operating income increased 2% from $33.2 million.

  • Net income decreased slightly to $23.6 million. Adjusted net income decreased 1% from $23.9 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $38.7 million.

  • Basic earnings per common share (“EPS”) decreased to $1.07 per share from $1.08 per share. Adjusted basic EPS decreased to $1.07 per share from $1.09 per share.

  • Diluted EPS decreased to $1.06 per share from $1.08 per share. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased to $1.06 per share from $1.09 per share.

“Our strong performance this quarter demonstrates sustained momentum across each of our segments and the value we bring to our global customer base,” said Dave Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Demand for new distillate and aged whiskey remains strong and contributed to brown goods sales growth of 34% versus the prior year period, driving an overall increase of 22% in sales of premium beverage alcohol. Although brown goods gross profit continued to be healthy, industrial alcohol and white goods gross profits continue to be negatively impacted by increased commodity costs and excess supply in the market. Consumer demand for our premium, super premium, and ultra premium spirits brands remains strong and continues to drive gross margin expansion in our Branded Spirits segment. Our Ingredient Solutions segment continues to benefit from the shift in consumer behavior toward plant-based foods in their diets, which contributed to record sales during the third quarter. Our solid performance year-to-date underscores the strength of our business model and, as we look forward, we are committed to executing our strategies to create long-term shareholder value.”

Distilling Solutions
In the third quarter 2022, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment increased 19% to a record $108.6 million, reflecting a 22% increase in sales of premium beverage alcohol. Gross profit decreased to $25.9 million or 23.9% of segment sales, compared to $27.0 million, or 29.6% of segment sales in the third quarter 2021.

Branded Spirits
For the third quarter 2022, sales for the Branded Spirits segment increased 2% to a record $62.8 million. Gross profit increased to a record $25.1 million, or 39.9% of segment sales compared to $23.2 million, or 37.7% of segment sales in the third quarter 2021.

Ingredient Solutions
In the third quarter of 2022, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 24% to a record $29.7 million. Gross profit increased to $8.1 million, or 27.1% of segment sales, compared to $6.9 million, or 28.7% of segment sales in the third quarter 2021.

Other
Advertising and promotion expenses for the third quarter 2022 increased $1.6 million, or 29%, to $7.3 million as compared to the third quarter 2021, primarily driven by further incremental investment to support continued growth in the ultra premium, super premium and premium price tier spirit brands.

Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the third quarter 2022 decreased $0.6 million to $17.9 million as compared to the third quarter 2021.

The corporate effective tax rate for the third quarter 2022 was 24.2%, compared with 24.5% from the year ago period.

2022 Outlook
MGP is revising upward its previous consolidated guidance for fiscal 2022:

  • Sales are projected to be in the range of $765 million to $780 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $162 million to $167 million.

  • Adjusted basic earnings per common share are forecasted to be in the $4.62 to $4.80 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.0 million at year end.

Full year 2022 guidance measures of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic EPS are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because MGP is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, and other items not reflective of MGP’s ongoing operations.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
MGP Ingredients will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

 

Webcast:

ir.mgpingredients.com on the Events & Presentations page

 

Conference Call:

844-308-6398 (domestic) or 412-717-9605 (international)

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, and bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With distilleries in Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana and Mexico, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP’s historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected effects on MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("the Company") of continuing consumer trends and our announced expansionary projects. Forward looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hopeful,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “encouraged,” “opportunities,” “potential,” and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology.

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, and Company financial results and financial condition and are not guarantees of future performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, (i) disruptions in the operations at any of our facilities, (ii) the availability and cost of grain, flour, and agave, and fluctuations in energy costs, (iii) the effectiveness of our grain purchasing program to mitigate our exposure to commodity price fluctuations, (iv) the effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan, (v) potential adverse effects to operations and our system of internal controls related to the loss of key management personnel, (vi) the competitive environment and related market conditions, (vii) the impact of COVID-19 and other pandemics, (viii) the effects of inflation and our ability to effectively pass raw material and other price increases on to customers, (ix) our ability to maintain compliance with all applicable loan agreement covenants, (x) increases in interest rates, (xi) our ability to realize operating efficiencies, (xii) actions of governments, and (xiii) consumer tastes and preferences. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including risks specific to our Distilling Solutions, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions segments, see Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or alternatives for, GAAP. In addition to the comparable GAAP measures, MGP has disclosed adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted MGP earnings, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, net income, net income used in earnings per common share calculation and basic and diluted EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for these GAAP measures. The non-GAAP adjustments referenced in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures," take into account the impacts of items that are not necessarily ongoing in nature and/or predictive of the Company's operating trends. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. In addition, management uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures when evaluating the Company’s operating results compared to prior periods on a consistent basis, assessing financial trends and for forecasting purposes. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to other companies, even if similar terms are used to identify such measures. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

For More Information
Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD
(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter

 

Operating
Income

 

Change

 

Operating income for quarter ended September 30, 2021

 

$

32,884

 

 

 

 

Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment

 

 

1,850

 

 

5

 

pp(a)

Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment

 

 

1,176

 

 

4

 

pp

Decrease in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment

 

 

(1,064

)

 

(3

)

pp

Increase in Advertising and promotion expenses

 

 

(1,615

)

 

(5

)

pp

Decrease in SG&A expenses

 

 

623

 

 

2

 

pp

Change in Other operating income (expense), net

 

 

10

 

 

 

pp

Operating income for quarter endedSeptember 30, 2022

 

$

33,864

 

 

3

%

 


Operating income, year to date versus year to date

 

Operating
Income

 

Change

 

Operating income for year to date ended September 30, 2021

 

$

81,047

 

 

 

 

Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment

 

 

29,072

 

 

36

 

pp(a)

Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment

 

 

7,419

 

 

9

 

pp

Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment

 

 

7,390

 

 

9

 

pp

Increase in Advertising and promotion expenses

 

 

(8,960

)

 

(11

)

pp

Decrease in SG&A expenses

 

 

3,237

 

 

4

 

pp

Change in Other operating income (expense), net

 

 

45

 

 

 

pp

Operating income for year to date September 30, 2022

 

$

119,250

 

 

47

%

 

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD

Change in basic and diluted EPS, quarter versus quarter

 

Basic and
Diluted EPS

 

Change

 

Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended September 30, 2021

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

 

Increase in Operating income(b)

 

 

0.03

 

 

3

 

 

pp(a)

Change in other income (expense), net(b)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

(3

)

 

pp

Change in interest expense, net(b)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

(1

)

 

pp

Basic EPS for quarter endedSeptember 30, 2022

 

$

1.07

 

 

(1

)

%

 

Impact of dilutive shares outstanding

 

 

(0.01

)

 

(1

)

 

pp

Diluted EPS for quarter ended September 30, 2022

 

$

1.06

 

 

(2

)

%

 


Change in basic and diluted EPS, year to date versus year to date

 

Basic and
Diluted EPS

 

Change

 

Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended September 30, 2021

 

$

2.91

 

 

 

 

Increase in Operating income(b)

 

 

1.63

 

 

56

 

pp(a)

Change in interest expense, net(b)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

(3

)

pp

Change in other income (expense), net(b)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

(2

)

pp

Tax: Change in effective tax rate

 

 

0.02

 

 

1

 

pp

Change in weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

(0.51

)

 

(18

)

pp

Basic and diluted EPS for year to date endedSeptember 30, 2022

 

$

3.91

 

 

34

%

 

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).
(b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2021).


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands)

 

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Quarter versus Quarter Sales
Change Increase/(Decrease)

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Brown goods

$

57,423

 

 

$

42,793

 

 

$

14,630

 

 

34

 

%

White goods

 

20,469

 

 

 

21,187

 

 

 

(718

)

 

(3

)

 

Premium beverage alcohol

 

77,892

 

 

 

63,980

 

 

 

13,912

 

 

22

 

 

Industrial alcohol

 

10,761

 

 

 

14,790

 

 

 

(4,029

)

 

(27

)

 

Food grade alcohol

 

88,653

 

 

 

78,770

 

 

 

9,883

 

 

13

 

 

Fuel grade alcohol

 

3,713

 

 

 

3,592

 

 

 

121

 

 

3

 

 

Distillers feed and related co-products

 

9,943

 

 

 

4,016

 

 

 

5,927

 

 

148

 

 

Warehouse services

 

6,335

 

 

 

4,666

 

 

 

1,669

 

 

36

 

 

Total Distilling Solutions

$

108,644

 

 

$

91,044

 

 

$

17,600

 

 

19

 

%


 

BRANDED SPIRITS SALES

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Quarter versus Quarter Sales
Change Increase/(Decrease)

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Ultra premium

$

13,804

 

 

$

11,363

 

 

$

2,441

 

 

21

 

%

Super premium

 

3,350

 

 

 

2,798

 

 

 

552

 

 

20

 

 

Premium

 

6,013

 

 

 

5,683

 

 

 

330

 

 

6

 

 

Mid

 

20,834

 

 

 

22,992

 

 

 

(2,158

)

 

(9

)

 

Value

 

12,097

 

 

 

12,756

 

 

 

(659

)

 

(5

)

 

Other

 

6,663

 

 

 

5,969

 

 

 

694

 

 

12

 

 

Total Branded Spirits

$

62,761

 

 

$

61,561

 

 

$

1,200

 

 

2

 

%


 

INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Quarter versus Quarter Sales
Change Increase / (Decrease)

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Specialty wheat starches

$

16,241

 

 

$

12,231

 

 

$

4,010

 

 

33

 

%

Specialty wheat proteins

 

9,697

 

 

 

8,901

 

 

 

796

 

 

9

 

 

Commodity wheat starches

 

3,803

 

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

1,177

 

 

45

 

 

Commodity wheat proteins

 

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

(248

)

 

(100

)

 

Total Ingredient Solutions

$

29,741

 

 

$

24,006

 

 

$

5,735

 

 

24

 

%


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT
(Dollars in thousands)

 

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES

 

Year to Date Ended September 30,

 

Year to Date versus Year to date Sales
Change Increase/(Decrease)

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Brown goods

$

175,899

 

 

$

129,600

 

 

$

46,299

 

 

36

 

%

White goods

 

57,996

 

 

 

56,049

 

 

 

1,947

 

 

3

 

 

Premium beverage alcohol

 

233,895

 

 

 

185,649

 

 

 

48,246

 

 

26

 

 

Industrial alcohol

 

35,141

 

 

 

46,896

 

 

 

(11,755

)

 

(25

)

 

Food grade alcohol

 

269,036

 

 

 

232,545

 

 

 

36,491

 

 

16

 

 

Fuel grade alcohol

 

10,307

 

 

 

10,862

 

 

 

(555

)

 

(5

)

 

Distillers feed and related co-products

 

30,127

 

 

 

13,660

 

 

 

16,467

 

 

121

 

 

Warehouse services

 

17,821

 

 

 

12,949

 

 

 

4,872

 

 

38

 

 

Total Distilling Soutions

$

327,291

 

 

$

270,016

 

 

$

57,275

 

 

21

 

%


 

BRANDED SPIRITS SALES

 

Year to Date Ended September 30,

 

Year to Date versus Year to date Sales
Change Increase/(Decrease)

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Ultra premium

$

35,836

 

 

$

19,491

 

 

$

16,345

 

 

84

 

%

Super premium

 

9,522

 

 

 

6,393

 

 

 

3,129

 

 

49

 

 

Premium

 

17,928

 

 

 

11,012

 

 

 

6,916

 

 

63

 

 

Mid

 

63,408

 

 

 

48,399

 

 

 

15,009

 

 

31

 

 

Value

 

36,304

 

 

 

25,984

 

 

 

10,320

 

 

40

 

 

Other

 

14,080

 

 

 

11,278

 

 

 

2,802

 

 

25

 

 

Total Branded Spirits

$

177,078

 

 

$

122,557

 

 

$

54,521

 

 

44

 

%


 

INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES

 

Year to Date Ended September 30,

 

Year to Date versus Year to date Sales
Change Increase/(Decrease)

 

2022

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Specialty wheat starches

$

47,445

 

 

$

35,051

 

 

$

12,394

 

 

35

 

%

Specialty wheat proteins

 

29,225

 

 

 

23,299

 

 

 

5,926

 

 

25

 

 

Commodity wheat starches

 

10,286

 

 

 

7,572

 

 

 

2,714

 

 

36

 

 

Commodity wheat proteins

 

38

 

 

 

1,378

 

 

 

(1,340

)

 

(97

)

 

Total Ingredient Solutions

$

86,994

 

 

$

67,300

 

 

$

19,694

 

 

29

 

%


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Year to Date Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Sales

 

$

201,146

 

 

$

176,611

 

 

$

591,363

 

 

$

459,873

 

Cost of sales

 

 

142,098

 

 

 

119,525

 

 

 

401,270

 

 

 

313,661

 

Gross profit

 

 

59,048

 

 

 

57,086

 

 

 

190,093

 

 

 

146,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising and promotion expenses

 

 

7,279

 

 

 

5,664

 

 

 

18,848

 

 

 

9,888

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

17,904

 

 

 

18,527

 

 

 

52,029

 

 

 

55,266

 

Other operating (income) expense, net

 

 

1

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

11

 

Operating income

 

 

33,864

 

 

 

32,884

 

 

 

119,250

 

 

 

81,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,350

)

 

 

(1,116

)

 

 

(4,491

)

 

 

(2,708

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(1,353

)

 

 

(421

)

 

 

(2,361

)

 

 

(479

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

31,161

 

 

 

31,347

 

 

 

112,398

 

 

 

77,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

7,533

 

 

 

7,674

 

 

 

26,037

 

 

 

18,701

 

Net income

 

 

23,628

 

 

 

23,673

 

 

 

86,361

 

 

 

59,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

180

 

 

 

203

 

 

 

444

 

 

 

279

 

Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc.

 

 

23,808

 

 

 

23,876

 

 

 

86,805

 

 

 

59,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income attributable to participating securities

 

 

(188

)

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(688

)

 

 

(471

)

Net income used in Earnings Per Common Share calculation

 

$

23,620

 

 

$

23,701

 

 

$

86,117

 

 

$

58,967

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares

 

 

22,008,381

 

 

 

21,981,201

 

 

 

22,000,026

 

 

 

20,293,818

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

22,228,814

 

 

 

21,981,201

 

 

 

22,000,026

 

 

 

20,293,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

$

2.91

 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

$

2.91

 


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

50,674

 

 

$

21,568

 

Receivables, net

 

107,653

 

 

 

92,537

 

Inventory

 

275,478

 

 

 

245,944

 

Prepaid expenses

 

5,833

 

 

 

1,510

 

Refundable income taxes

 

1,006

 

 

 

5,539

 

Total Current Assets

 

440,644

 

 

 

367,098

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

430,945

 

 

 

404,149

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(210,254

)

 

 

(196,863

)

Property, Plant, and Equipment, net

 

220,691

 

 

 

207,286

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

14,516

 

 

 

9,671

 

Investment in joint ventures

 

6,140

 

 

 

4,944

 

Intangible assets, net

 

217,285

 

 

 

218,838

 

Goodwill

 

226,294

 

 

 

226,294

 

Other assets

 

6,505

 

 

 

7,336

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,132,075

 

 

$

1,041,467

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

4,800

 

 

$

3,227

 

Accounts payable

 

64,858

 

 

 

53,712

 

Federal and state excise taxes payable

 

4,713

 

 

 

6,992

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

26,420

 

 

 

24,869

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

100,791

 

 

 

88,800

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

31,105

 

 

 

35,266

 

Convertible senior notes

 

195,146

 

 

 

194,906

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

11,327

 

 

 

6,997

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

4,047

 

 

 

5,132

 

Deferred income taxes

 

65,799

 

 

 

66,101

 

Total Liabilities

 

408,215

 

 

 

397,202

 

Total equity

 

723,860

 

 

 

644,265

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY

$

1,132,075

 

 

$

1,041,467

 


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Year to Date Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

86,361

 

 

$

59,159

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

16,257

 

 

 

13,668

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

3,086

 

 

 

5,247

 

Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance

 

 

(302

)

 

 

465

 

Other, net

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

(231

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

Receivables, net

 

 

(15,582

)

 

 

(5,593

)

Inventory

 

 

(30,599

)

 

 

(7,588

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

1,206

 

Refundable income taxes

 

 

(1,006

)

 

 

(2,086

)

Accounts payable

 

 

12,613

 

 

 

(6,678

)

Accrued expenses and other

 

 

1,220

 

 

 

15,859

 

Federal and state liquor excise payable

 

 

(2,279

)

 

 

(1,961

)

Other, net

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(682

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

72,253

 

 

 

70,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(29,217

)

 

 

(37,257

)

Purchase of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(149,613

)

Contributions to equity method investment

 

 

(2,232

)

 

 

(988

)

Other, net

 

 

(315

)

 

 

(1,308

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(31,764

)

 

 

(189,166

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents

 

 

(7,984

)

 

 

(7,362

)

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(714

)

 

 

(767

)

Loan fees paid related to borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

(666

)

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(2,603

)

 

 

(813

)

Proceeds from credit agreement - revolver

 

 

 

 

 

242,300

 

Payments on credit agreement - revolver

 

 

 

 

 

(32,300

)

Payment on assumed debt as part of the Merger

 

 

 

 

 

(87,509

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(11,301

)

 

 

112,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(82

)

 

 

(2

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

29,106

 

 

 

(5,500

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

21,568

 

 

 

21,662

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

50,674

 

 

$

16,162

 


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

 

Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Income before
Income Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

MGP
Earnings(a)

 

Basic
EPS

 

Diluted
EPS

Reported GAAP Results

$

59,048

 

 

$

33,864

 

 

$

31,161

 

 

$

23,628

 

 

$

23,620

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

1.06

 

No adjustments for the period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

$

59,048

 

 

$

33,864

 

 

$

31,161

 

 

$

23,628

 

 

$

23,620

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

1.06

 


 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

 

Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Income before
Income Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

MGP
Earnings(a)

 

Basic and
Diluted EPS

Reported GAAP Results

$

57,086

 

 

$

32,884

 

 

$

31,347

 

 

$

23,673

 

 

$

23,701

 

 

$

1.08

 

Adjusted to remove:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business acquisition costs (b)

 

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

0.01

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

$

57,086

 

 

$

33,178

 

 

$

31,641

 

 

$

23,894

 

 

$

23,922

 

 

$

1.09

 


 

Year to Date Ended September 30, 2022

 

Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Income before
Income Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

MGP
Earnings(a)

 

Basic and
Diluted EPS

Reported GAAP Results

$

190,093

 

 

$

119,250

 

 

$

112,398

 

 

$

86,361

 

 

$

86,117

 

 

$

3.91

 

No adjustments for the period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

$

190,093

 

 

$

119,250

 

 

$

112,398

 

 

$

86,361

 

 

$

86,117

 

 

$

3.91

 

 

Year to Date Ended September 30, 2021

 

Gross
Profit

 

Operating
Income

 

Income before
Income Taxes

 

Net
Income

 

MGP
Earnings(a)

 

Basic and
Diluted EPS

Reported GAAP Results

$

146,212

 

 

$

81,047

 

 

$

77,860

 

 

$

59,159

 

 

$

58,967

 

 

$

2.91

 

Adjusted to remove:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits (c)

 

2,529

 

 

 

2,529

 

 

 

2,529

 

 

 

2,529

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

0.13

 

Business acquisition costs (b)

 

 

 

 

8,922

 

 

 

8,922

 

 

 

7,524

 

 

 

7,462

 

 

 

0.37

 

Adjusted Non-GAAP results

$

148,741

 

 

$

92,498

 

 

$

89,311

 

 

$

69,212

 

 

$

68,939

 

 

$

3.41

 


 

(a)

MGP Earnings has been defined as "Net income used in Earnings Per Common Share calculation."

 

(b)

The Business acquisition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the Selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes transaction and integration costs associated with the merger with Luxco.

 

(c)

The finished goods Inventory valuation step-up costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within Cost of goods by the Branded Spirits segment. The adjustment includes the purchase accounting adjustment to value the finished goods inventory acquired in the Luxco acquisition at its estimated fair value.


MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Year to Date Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net Income

$

23,628

 

 

$

23,673

 

 

$

86,361

 

 

$

59,159

 

Interest expense

 

1,350

 

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

4,491

 

 

 

2,708

 

Income tax expense

 

7,533

 

 

 

7,674

 

 

 

26,037

 

 

 

18,701

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,333

 

 

 

5,243

 

 

 

16,257

 

 

 

13,668

 

Equity method investment

 

856

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

1,036

 

 

 

739

 

Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,529

 

Business acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,922

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,700

 

 

$

38,405

 

 

$

134,182

 

 

$

106,426

 


The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment and business acquisition costs. See section "reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to non-GAAP measures" for further details on each of these non-GAAP Items.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION
(UNAUDITED)

 

Quarter Ended
September 30,

 

Year to Date Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2022

Principle amount of the bonds

$

201,250,000

 

 

$

201,250,000

 

Par value

$

1,000

 

 

$

1,000

 

Number of bonds outstanding (b)

 

201,250

 

 

 

201,250

 

 

 

 

 

Initial conversion rate

 

10.3911

 

 

 

10.3911

 

Conversion price

$

96.23620

 

 

$

96.23620

 

 

 

 

 

Average share price (c)

$

107.44873

 

 

$

94.08909

 

Impact of conversion (d)

$

224,697,738

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for principle

 

(201,250,000

)

 

 

(201,250,000

)

Conversion premium

$

23,447,738

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Average share price

$

107.44873

 

 

$

94.08909

 

Conversion premium in shares (a) (e)

 

218,223

 

 

 

 


 

(a)

The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter and year to date period exceeds the conversion price of $96.23620 per share. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the inclusion of the shares had a dilutive impact and were included in the diluted EPS calculation. For the year to date ended September 30, 2022, the inclusion of the shares would have an anti-dilutive impact and were therefore excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

 

(b)

Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principle amount of the bonds divided by the par value.

 

(c)

Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

 

(d)

Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero.

 

(e)

Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the conversion premium in shares is zero.


