(MGP): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MGM Growth Properties; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of MGM Growth, Inc. (NYSE: MGP) ("MGM" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to VICI Properties, Inc. (NYSE: VICI) ("VICI").

On August 4, 2021, MGP announced that it had agreed to merge with VICI in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, MGP stockholders will receive 1.366 newly issued shares of VICI common stock for each share of MGP class A stock owned. MCP shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of VICI's stock price.

The investigation concerns whether the MGM board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for MGM shares of common stock.

If you are a shareholder of MGM and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

