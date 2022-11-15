U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

MGP Joins Industry Effort to Prevent Underage Access to Alcohol

·4 min read

'We Don't Serve Teens' Education Campaign Launches Nov. 15

ATCHISON, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distilling solutions and branded spirits leader MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI), is lending support to an industry-wide campaign aimed at preventing underage drinking in the United States. 'We Don't Serve Teens' reminds communities – from parents to on- and off-premise retailers– that everyone plays a role in keeping alcohol out of the hands of young people.

'We Don't Serve Teens' utilizes social media, point-of-sale materials and an online presence to educate and provide strategies to discourage selling, serving or supplying underage drinkers.

MGP's branded spirits division will share the campaign across its family of premium spirits including Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; El Mayor Tequila; and Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and everyday favorites like Everclear and Salvador's. Lux Row Distillers and Limestone Branch Distillery also will promote the campaign, as will the Luxco LinkedIn page.

The distilling solutions division will join the campaign via its MGP Distillery Collective Facebook page, an industry-focused platform that encourages discussion about all aspects of distilling. MGP also will participate via its LinkedIn page.

"While teen drinking has declined to historically low levels over the past 25 years, the partners in the 'We Don't Serve Teens' initiative want to keep those numbers moving in the right direction," said CEO and President Dave Colo.

A recent survey indicates there is more work to do in this regard. According to the December 2021 Monitoring the Future Survey, 77% of high school seniors reported that alcohol was easy to get, if they wanted some. Additional research provided by 'We Don't Serve Teens' found that 85% of respondents "do not think that teens buy alcohol themselves."

"MGP is proud to be a part of 'We Don't Serve Teens' initiative," Colo said. "This timely education and awareness effort continues our longstanding commitment to be a good corporate citizen and a good neighbor."

About MGP

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP's offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana and Kansas, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP's branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco's award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Green Hat Gin, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Patrick Barry, 314.540.3865, patrick@byrnepr.net
Investor Contact: Mike Houston, 646.475.2998, investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgp-joins-industry-effort-to-prevent-underage-access-to-alcohol-301679143.html

SOURCE MGP Ingredients, Inc.

