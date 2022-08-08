U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.00
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,818.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,277.00
    +48.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.70
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.48 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    +0.33 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1620
    +0.1920 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,118.79
    +1,176.96 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.13
    +25.90 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.44
    +30.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

MG's new all-electric hatchback will cost just $31,400 when it arrives in the UK

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
MG

Last month, MG revealed the all-electric MG4 hatchback with range of up to 281 miles (on the WLTP system). Now, we know it will be one of the least expensive EVs available in the UK with a starting price of £25,995 ($31,400). It's set to arrive in the UK in September this year.

As a reminder, China's SAIC Motors now owns the MG brand following the collapse of MG Rover in 2005. The vehicles are manufactured in China, but SAIC has a design studio in London. It also has joint venture partnerships with Volkswagen, GM and others to produce branded vehicles in China.

The MG4 first arrived as the Mulan in China, built on SAIC's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) architecture that will be used on future MG EVs. It'll come in three versions in the UK. The starting SE Standard Range model is priced at £25,995 with a 51kWh battery delivering 218 miles of WLTP range, compared to £36,195 ($43,800) for the ID.3 with a 58kWh battery and 265 miles of range.

The £28,495 ($34,490) Long Range SE model uses a 64kWh battery to go 281 miles on a charge, which takes about 35 minutes to go from 10-80 percent thanks to the 135kW charging capacity.

And finally, the EV Trophy costs £31,495 ($38,120) and offers 270 miles of range with the 64kWh battery. The extra cash gets you features like an upgraded version of the MG Pilot system (with lane-keeping, blind spot warnings, etc.), a leather interior and more.

As for performance, the highest-powered 201 bhp version with the 64kWh battery can go from 0-62 MPH in under eight seconds, with the top speed limited to 99 MPH. On all vehicles, MG is promising copious storage, an "Active Grille Shutter" that improves aerodynamics, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, Car Play and Android Auto connectivity and more. However, the price will likely be the main draw, particularly as the UK recently eliminated its EV rebate incentive.

