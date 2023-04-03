MHC Plantations Bhd's (KLSE:MHC) Dividend Will Be MYR0.06

The board of MHC Plantations Bhd (KLSE:MHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.06 per share on the 9th of May. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

MHC Plantations Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, MHC Plantations Bhd's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 16.7% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0225 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.2% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. MHC Plantations Bhd has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for MHC Plantations Bhd's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like MHC Plantations Bhd's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for MHC Plantations Bhd that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

